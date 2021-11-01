USS Connecticut Smashed Into A Seamount, May Have Ripped Off Sonar Dome

USNI News has reported that the U.S. Navy has concluded that the Seawolf class nuclear fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut struck an "uncharted seamount" last month, an accident that has left it stricken pierside in Guam. This comes as what appears to be the first official picture of any kind showing the submarine in Guam has emerged. Though this view of Connecticut is limited, it makes clear that the collision did not impact its sail, but questions remain about the state of the submarine's bow, including the dome over its main sonar array, and its hull below the waterline. Navy Vice Admiral Karl Thomas, head of U.S. 7th Fleet, which has its forward-deployed headquarters in Japan, will now determine what disciplinary action might be taken as a result of the accident, which occurred on Oct. 2, reportedly in the South China Sea, according to USNI News. A previous report from the same outlet said that Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC) was conducting its own investigation into the incident and it is unclear what the status of that review is at present. The Navy still remains tight-lipped about the actual extent of the damage to Connecticut and how it plans to execute any necessary repairs.

USN Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, left, talks on the deck of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land with Navy Captain Andrew Ring, at right, who is the commanding officer of that ship, on Oct. 30, 2021. The USS Connecticut is visible in the background to the right.

Thanks to a picture, seen above and dated Oct. 30, 2021, of Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro being given a tour of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land, we have now been given our first on the ground look at Connecticut. It's not entirely clear when Secretary Del Toro first touched down on the island or if he is still there. The Navy had announced on Oct. 21 that he would be making a tour of the Indo-Pacific region, with stops in Guam, as well as Hawaii, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Papua New Guinea. The ostensible goals of the Secretary's travel in the region are "to discuss the importance of international defense partnerships, and reinforce the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region" and to visit shore and afloat commands to better understand quality of life, and vital mission sets unique to the area of operation." Del Toro's visit to Guam is not surprising in the slightest given the island's immensely strategic position in the Western Pacific. It makes good sense that that the Secretary would want to get a first-hand look and the latest update about the status of Connecticut, which is one of the Navy's most prized assets, while he was there.

The portions of the submarine that are visible in this new picture, a crop of which is seen below, do not show any obvious damage. Lines of some kind are seen snaking into the boat via the top of the sail and small structures have been erected over multiple points on top of the hull.

USN

Though this view of Connecticut is limited, it does effectively confirm that the collision did not impact the sail, which would make sense if the boat ran into a seamount. The War Zone had previously assessed that the sail had likely escaped largely unscathed based on satellite imagery from Planet Labs that we obtained and published last month, which provided the first real public look at the submarine since the accident. There is still no way to tell for certain how significantly the bow or the underside of the boat may be damaged.

PHOTO © 2021 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION A satellite image, dated Oct. 20, showing USS Connecticut in Guam.