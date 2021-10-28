This Is A Great Comparison Between General Atomics' Avenger Drone Configurations

@aircraftspots A General Atomics Avenger, with the US civil registration code N901PC, photographed landing at El Mirage Field on Oct. 26, 2021.

The Avenger and the Avenger ER both have the same general configuration, with swept 'lambda'-like wing, v-tail, dorsal-mounted engine intake, chined fuselage, and shrouded exhaust. However, as is clear from @AircraftSpots' pictures, the Avenger ER is substantially larger in all respects. The standard Avenger has a wingspan of 66 feet and an overall length of 44 feet, with a maximum takeoff weight of around 18,200 pounds, of which 7,900 pounds is fuel.

The Avenger ER's wingspan is 10 feet wider, and it has a significantly longer forward fuselage. General Atomics has said it can carry 2,000 pounds of additional fuel, giving it five more hours of total flying time over its smaller cousin's 15-hour endurance.

@aircraftspots The Avenger ER, with the U.S. civil registration code N903PC, as it also approached El Mirage on Oct. 26.

In 2016, General Atomics said that Avenger and Avenger ER had the same internal payload bay, which could accommodate up to 3,000 pounds of sensors, including outsized ones, or munitions. The Avenger ER's payload capacity has since grown to 4,000 pounds, according to company press releases. The Avenger ER is also regularly seen with a sensor turret under the nose, something not usually seen on standard Avengers that are used for testing. The overall design is low-observable, meaning it has reduced radar and infrared signatures, but it is not to be compared to a very low-observable asset where stealth is the primary driver of the design.

General Atomics/Tyson Rininger A top-down look at a standard Avenger drone.

In this particular case, both N901PC and N903PC were carrying Lockheed Martin Legion Pods, as well. The Avenger and Avenger ER have each been observed equipped with these pods in the past. The Legion Pod has an IRST21 infrared search and track (IRST) system mounted at the front, but the center section is designed to accept additional modular, open-architecture payloads. Earlier this year, Lockheed Martin announced that the Air Force had been testing a version of the pod equipped with a datalink allowing for the transfer of information from one to another “near instantaneously."

Lockheed Martin A Lockheed Martin infographic describing the basic capabilities of the Legion Pod.

As for what the two drones were doing, we don't know for sure, but the controllers for N901PC and N903PC were using the callsigns Skyborg 01 and Skyborg 03, respectively. In addition, in June, the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) announced that an Avenger ER had carried a version of the Skyborg "autonomy core system," or ACS, the computer brain being developed as part of that project, during an earlier iteration of Orange Flag. In August, General Atomics said it had demonstrated the ability of a Legion Pod-equipped Avenger to autonomously spot, track, and follow targets of interest, though it did not specifically say that test had been in support of the Skyborg program.