America's Troubled New Aircraft Carrier Will Finally Go On Its First Deployment Next Year

The much-delayed maiden deployment for the U.S. Navy’s new aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford is now scheduled to take place next year, four years later than originally planned. The nuclear-powered vessel is the lead ship in a new class of supercarriers, four of which have been ordered, with the three additional units now under assembly. A decision on the configuration of a fifth is due next year. With a whole range of advantages promised over the current Nimitz class carriers, the Navy is keen to get the first of the Ford class into operation, but it has been a long wait, with many setbacks due to the inability of critical systems to function as intended. “Everything is on track,” Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 12, recently told USNI News in an interview. Huffman, who will lead the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group on its first deployment, added: “We’re still looking to get out as scheduled after the six-month availability. No big showstoppers that they’ve come across at all. So very, very positive news coming from the captain and from the shipyard. And then as we come out of that, I think we’re going to be set very well to get back in that operational mindset and get ready for the deployment.”

U.S. Navy/Erik Hildebrandt An F/A-18F from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 (VX-23) flies over the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) during earlier trials.

According to USNI News, the new carrier is now “in the middle of the last maintenance phase” before its maiden deployment. Exactly when this will take place next year is unclear.

In an unusual measure, Huffman himself went aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford for the 18-month post-delivery test and trials period, completed earlier this year. USNI News reports that having the CSG commander and his staff on board the ship “allowed the ship’s crew to get a head start on functions ranging from communications and operational drills to determining where the strike group staff would sleep.”

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, Commander, Carrier Strike Group 12.

The sometimes-painful journey made by the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) toward being declared ready for its first deployment has included delays relating to its nuclear powerplant. The advanced new Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), both absolutely fundamental to its successful operation have also had repeated issues. Other shortcomings have related to the radar, and even a lack of technical data to reliably launch and recover fighter jets in all their configurations. In the meantime, many of these issues have seen improvement or been solved outright, with fixes announced for the powerplant, successful tests of EMALS and AAG, and confirmation that all the technical data for aircraft launch and recovery had been gathered.

U.S. Navy An F/A-18 recovers on USS Gerald R. Ford using the Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG), as part of the ship’s post-delivery test and trials earlier this year.