China's Massive New Maritime Patrol Ship Looks Like A Cruise Ship Inside

The Haixun 09 was commissioned on Oct. 23 at a ceremony in the city of Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong Province. The China State Shipbuilding Corporation designed the ship , which is just over 541 feet long and around 67 and a half feet at its widest, and construction began in May 2019. The vessel, which has no heavy weaponry but is equipped with water cannons, was launched in September 2020. It also has a helipad and hangar at the stern.

China's civilian Maritime Safety Administration recently commissioned into service what is the country's largest non-military patrol vessel, the Haixun 09. The ship, which is expected to displace around 13,000 tons with a full load, has a number of advanced features, including a highly computerized propulsion system and a robust maritime data center. Interestingly, pictures of its interior show that many spaces are unusually luxurious, being more akin to what one might expect to find on a cruise ship , or even a floating hotel , than a maritime patrol vessel.

"Haixun will help strengthen maritime traffic control and emergency support, ensure safe and smooth shipping, and protect the country’s maritime interests," Cao Desheng, the Director of the Maritime Security Administration (MSA), said at the time of the ship's launch. "It will also be an important tool for emergency management and cooperation in the global maritime security sector. The plans also call for the expansion of the maritime patrol fleet capable of long-range operations on the high seas by leveraging technological innovation."

The ship can reportedly remain at sea for up to 90 days without needing to refuel or resupply. It is said to have a maximum unrefueled endurance of at least 10,000 nautical miles while cruising at 16 knots, with a maximum speed of around 25 knots. Haixun 09 reportedly has what Naval News has previously described as an "intelligent engine room system" to help the crew manage both the ship's propulsion and onboard power systems. The vessel is designed to use low-sulfur fuel and has a system to help scrub its exhaust of nitrogen oxides, which can have harmful environmental effects. Reports also tout Haixun 09's heavily computerized navigation and mission systems. These are said to include a link to China's Beidou satellite navigation network and an array of communication and information-sharing systems in the ship's maritime data center. Interior shots that have emerged online — and look likely to have been taken either shortly before or during the commissioning ceremony — show the bridge featuring a number of large, wide-area digital displays. One photograph shows a digital map board somewhere in the ship's mission spaces. There is also an auditorium-like space that could be used as a briefing or conference area, as well as a command center, with desks fitted with computers, a main conference table, and a very large projection screen.

A view of Haixun 09's bridge.

The digital map board.

What appears to be a briefing area on board Haixun 09.

Those images, and others, show the ship's interior has a very civilian feel to it, with some spaces being quite well furnished, and even pretty ornate in some cases. This is not necessarily what one would expect the inside of a government law enforcement vessel to look like. For instance, portions of the bridge and the edges of the digital map board have what looks to be faux wooden trim, a feature seen elsewhere around the ship as well. A number of rooms, including medical bays, have what appear to at least be imitation hardwood flooring, as well.

A medical bay on Haixun 09.

What appears to be a mess hall also has stools and booths, as well as an overall look that is all more in line with a modern restaurant than a government ship's galley. There are other civilian-styled facilities that we can see, including what looks to be a lounge, a gym, and a laundry room.

A restaurant-esque dining area.

What appears to be a lounge or break area of some kind.

The gym.

A laundry room.

There are even fully furnished offices with plush chairs and full desks. Pictures of one of the quarters, possibly for higher-ranking individuals, show relatively spartan bunk beds, but also televisions and bathrooms with fully enclosed shower stalls.

An office on the Haixun 09.

One of Haixun 09's quarters.

By far the most out-of-place area seen in the pictures online is what looks to be the ship's executive suite, which includes a conference room, reception area, and office space, all decked out with classical Chinese art and other features. This includes a stairwell with traditional guardian lions at the bottom ends of the banisters on at least one landing.

An unusually ornate stairwell. Guardian lions are seen in white on top of the ends of the banisters.

A meeting area with traditional Chinese art on the wall, as well as a rug with a traditional motif.

Conference room.

More traditional art adorns this office.