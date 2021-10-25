Ecuadorian Navy Sailing Ship Catches Low-Profile Narco Speedboat

“The cargo, likely cocaine of between 1.5 and 6 tons based on the imagery released, is carried in the forward hull, surrounded by fuel tanks,” Sutton explains. “The crew occupy the small cockpit at the stern, accessing the drugs via a tunnel. The three outboard motors provide reliable propulsion with built-in redundancy. These motors are ubiquitous in fishing fleets in the region and therefore are hard to trace.”

At the time of the incident, the Guayas was taking part in a routine training activity. Over 257 feet long, the vessel is a school ship, built in Spain, launched in 1976, and home-based in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Outwardly, the design of this vessel recalls the tall ships of the 19th century. Unarmed, the sailing vessel has a typical crew of about 120, including 80 cadets.

According to The Maritime Executive, the Guayas set sail from Guayaquil on September 10, beginning a planned 70-day voyage to Peru, Panama, and El Salvador. The same source notes there was 147 crew on board, including a contingent of fourth-year midshipmen.

It’s not clear if the LPV had been tracked long before its capture or if it was just a lucky find for the Guayas. According to the Ecuadorian Navy, other undisclosed units from the service took part in the action, which was coordinated with the Ecuadorian National Police and its department specializing in combatting organized crime, the ULCO, but no further details were provided.

It’s also possible that agencies from outside Ecuador may have been involved in the mission, too. The Ecuadorian Navy also regularly works with U.S. Southern Command on counter-narcotics missions in Latin America.

Whatever the case, the fact that a sailing vessel succeeded in capturing the high-speed LPV is impressive in itself. While the Guayas does have a supplementary diesel engine, it primarily relies on its sails and its performance would be greatly outstripped by the alleged drug-runners, whose boat was literally built for speed and stealth. That suggests the LPV in question may have broken down or was perhaps adrift for some other reason. There is also the possibility that other pursuit assets were involved, as well.