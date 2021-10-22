Green Berets Hone Their Destruction Of Enemy Air Defenses Skills For A Peer Conflict

Elements of the Army's 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) carried out these missions in support of conventional troops from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, during a recent rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, La. This appears to be the same exercise that, in September, saw mock enemy troops — also known as the opposing force (OPFOR) — use missile and machine-gun armed unmanned ground vehicles for the first time, as you can read more about here .

U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers, more commonly referred to as Green Berets, knocked out simulated enemy air-defense assets during a recent exercise. They also sabotaged a mock port facility and collected intelligence on stand-ins for strategic targets, such as radar sites and missile silos . This training highlights how the U.S. military's entire special operations community has been refocusing on preparing to support future higher-end conflicts , including against potential near-peer adversaries such as Russia or China, after decades of conducting low-intensity counter-terrorism missions.

Personnel at the JRTC also played the role of local partner forces working with the Geren Berets. British Army soldiers from 4th Battalion, The Rifles — a specialized infantry unit — presently assigned to that service's Special Operations Brigade, were also attached to the American special operations force for this exercise. "That really replicates what we'll see in future conflicts with multinational partners and our allies overseas in combat," Maj. Marshall McGurk, a Special Operations Training Detachment (SOTD) Advanced Operational Base (AOB) Lead Observer Controller/Trainer at JRTC, said in a video about the exercise, seen above, that the Army released.

For the Green Berets, this exercise at the JRTC was "a little bit of a departure from what we're used to due to the fact that this under the auspices of LSCO, which is large scale combat operations," Sgt. Major Afshin Aryana, from Company A, 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group, said in his own video interview. The 7th group has a regional focus on operations in Latin America and the Caribbean, which has typically seen them support allies and partners conducting counterinsurgency and counternarcotics missions. The group has also deployed detachments in support of operations in Iraq, as well as the recently concluded campaign in Afghanistan, on multiple occasions over the past 20 years. "Our mission here is to support 3rd of the 101st in large scale operations, largely initiated with our ability to take out integrated air defense systems [IADS]," Aryana explained. "The IADS fight was a huge part of it." "As you have these systems all around the battlefield, essentially, the radar in one area can pick up targeting for a rocket in another area," he continued. "Unless you destroy the main system, the hub, at the end of the day, no aircraft can fly into that area."

YouTube screen capture What appears to be a surrogate for a Russian-made truck-mounted 30N6 Flap Lid fire control radar that was part of the recent exercise at the JRTC. Variants of the Flap Lid radar are components of the S-300 and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems.