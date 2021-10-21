Navy Follows Air Force In Wanting Another Jet Trainer Variant For Aggressor And Support Roles

Major changes to advanced jet training are currently in vogue within the U.S. Department of Defense and the latest requirement has now been drafted by the Navy, which is seeking a “Tactical Surrogate Aircraft.” It is described as a two-seat “fighter type” jet that the service will be able to use as a companion trainer, and as an adversary. The latest Sources Sought Notice has many parallels with the Navy’s plans to introduce a new Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS), which you can read more about here, as well as with the Air Force’s recent Advanced Tactical Trainer proposal, both of which could be considered revolutionary, for better or worse. The Sources Sought Notice for the Tactical Surrogate Aircraft was published yesterday and involves the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWC-AD) Specialized and Proven Aircraft Program Office (PMA-226), which is looking for information from industry. The same notice describes the Tactical Surrogate Aircraft as “a key tool for future fighter pilot training” and states that the Navy is currently examining a potential buy of 64 of the jets, for which a formal program could potentially be launched in Fiscal Year 2024 or FY2025.

U.S. NAVY/LT. J.G. JOHN A. IVANCIC A pair of U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawks. As well as replacing these aircraft as intermediate and advanced trainers, the Navy is now eyeing an advanced trainer that can undertake adversary and companion trainer missions.

The Sources Sought Notice is not a guarantee that the Navy will actually pursue a Tactical Surrogate Aircraft procurement, instead, it’s simply a feasibility study that will aim to find out the costs and timelines involved in such a program. The requirements of the Tactical Surrogate Aircraft are threefold. The first role is as a companion trainer, an aircraft that provides additional flight time and continuation training for naval aviators who have already graduated with their ‘wings of gold’ and have progressed to a frontline Type Model Series (TMS) aircraft. This kind of capability is of increasing relevance for air forces in general, with a need to reduce expensive flight hours on operational types and also preserve precious airframe life on high-end and, increasingly fifth-generation types, like the Navy’s F-35C stealth fighter and whatever might come after it. In the past, the Navy has also referred to this requirement as ‘tactical auxiliary.’

U.S. Air Force/R. Nial Bradshaw A U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II.

Not surprisingly, the Navy wants the Tactical Surrogate Aircraft to “simulate and/or replicate current and future fighter aircraft systems,” which would be a prerequisite of the companion trainer role, in particular. The aircraft, like the UJTS trainer, is not required to perform catapult launches or arrested landings aboard aircraft carriers, opening the door to various land-based types. The second requirement is for adversary air support, essentially the same kind of red air threat replication that’s currently provided to the Navy by a mix of in-house aggressor squadrons flying an assortment of jets, as well as by contractors, who provide services to different branches of the military, often in support of specific training events. On the Navy side, efforts are already underway to meet the growing demand for red air, the service adding surplus USAF F-16s for adversary duties in a process you can read more about here.

U.S. MARINE CORPS/SGT. KIMBERLYN ADAMS An F-5N from Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401 taxis on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California. The Tactical Surrogate Aircraft could ultimately supplant these lower-end aggressor jets.

The kinds of red air work that a trainer-based platform might be expected to perform would not necessarily include dueling with fighters in large-scale exercises, for example, but such an aircraft would be entirely suitable for more basic target duties, including radar intercepts and threat replication for warships. Lastly, the Navy envisages its Tactical Surrogate Aircraft serving as “a flight lead aircraft for Fleet Replacement Squadrons.” These squadrons are the operational training units for the Navy’s frontline force and in the tactical community, their job includes carrier qualifying new pilots for specific aircraft types, as well as other critical tactical aspects of the assigned mission. The flight lead aircraft is the one flown by the flight leader in a multi-aircraft formation, which suggests that this role envisages a jet that will be used as part of the training process for future fighter pilots within the relevant Fleet Replacement Squadrons.

U.S. Navy/Midshipman 3rd Class Noah P. Rodman An E/A-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, the type Fleet Replacement Squadron, makes an arrested landing during carrier qualifications off the coast of Southern California.