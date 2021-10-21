Armada Of 10 Chinese And Russian Warships Is Sailing Around Japan

A group of 10 Chinese and Russian naval vessels is conducting a joint patrol along a route that increasingly suggests it might take them all the way around Japan's Home Islands. Even if none of these ships ultimately sail a full loop around the Japanese archipelago, this operation is still a significant display of the ability of these two navies to work together. This all follows a number of major maritime exercises in the Pacific involving the U.S. Navy and its allies and partners — including Japan — this year, as well as multiple instances in which Chinese and Russian naval forces have separately operated unusually close to American territory. The Japanese Ministry of Defense announced today that it had monitored the Chinese and Russian ships passing west between Smith Island and the island of Torishima, an area situated some 300 miles south of the Home Island of Honshu. The vessels first entered the Pacific Ocean, traveling east through the Tsugaru Strait that separates Honshu and the Home Island of Hokkaido to the north, on Oct. 18, 2021.

Japanese MoD A map the Japanese Ministry of Defense released showing the movement of a group of Chinese and Russian naval vessels since it passed through the Tsugaru Strait on Oct. 18, 2021.

Japanese MoD A picture the Japanese Ministry of Defense released showing Chinese and Russian naval vessels sailing near the country's Home Islands sometime in the past week.

Japanese authorities have said, so far, that all of these ships have remained in international waters throughout the course of this joint operation. This includes their passage through the Tsugaru Strait, which is only around 12 miles wide at its narrowest point. Though a country's territorial waters can extend out to up 12 miles from its coastlines, Japan only claims areas three miles from either shore in this strait, creating an international channel through the middle. This was reportedly done to allow U.S. warships and submarines carrying nuclear weapons to pass through the area without violating Japanese law that bans any introduction of such weapons into the country's territory. The flotilla consists of five ships each from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and the Russian Navy. The Chinese contingent includes a Type 055 destroyer, a Type 052D destroyer, two Type 054A frigates, and an at-sea replenishment ship. Two Udaloy class destroyers, two Steregushchiy class corvettes, and what was identified as a Marshal Nedelin class missile range instrumentation ship, make up the Russian contributions.

Japanese MoD The PLAN Type 055 destroyer.

Japanese MoD The PLAN Type 052D destroyer.

Japanese MoD The PLAN Type 054A frigates.

Japanese MoD The PLAN replenishment ship.

Japanese MoD The Russian Navy Udaloy class destroyers.

Japanese MoD The Russian Navy Steregushchiy class corvettes.

Japanese MoD The Russian Navy Marshal Nedelin class missile range instrumentation ship.

The Marshal Nedelin class ship appears to be the Marshal Krylov, which was originally designed to support the Soviet space program and also had the ability to track and gather data about missile tests but has reportedly now been converted into a command ship. The Marshal Krylov was among the ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet that conducted a separate series of drills that brought them unusually close to the U.S. Hawaiian Islands earlier this year.

"It is the first time for Chinese and Russian naval ships to sail the Tsugaru Strait together, as you [the media] have pointed out," Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told reporters earlier this week after the Chinese and Russian ships passed through that body of water. "The Japanese government has a strong interest in the activities of Chinese and Russian naval ships around Japan, so we are closely monitoring." The Japanese Ministry of Defense has said that the destroyer JS Takanami, the lead ship in its class, the Asagiri class destroyer Yamagiri, and the Sugashima class minesweeper Izushima have been shadowing the Chinese and Russian vessels at various points in their journey. Japanese P-3C Orion maritime patrol planes have also been tracking them. Authorities in Japan also said today that unspecified fighter jets were scrambled after one Russian Ka-27 helicopter and one Chinese Ka-28 helicopter were detected taking off from ships in the group.

Japanese MoD Pictures the Japanese Ministry of Defense released of the Russian Ka-27 helicopter, top, and the Chinese Ka-28 helicopter at bottom.

This joint Chinese-Russian naval patrol had immediately followed the conclusion of an exercise involving these ships in the East Sea, which wrapped up on Sunday, the 17th. Those drills had already been an important demonstration of cooperation between these two navies and marked the first time one of the PLAN's Type 055 destroyers had trained together with foreign warships. The Type 055, which the U.S. military describes as a cruiser rather than a destroyer, is the PLAN's most modern and capable warship. Each one of these ships has over 100 vertical launch system cells that can hold surface-to-air missiles, as well as anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles, among other advanced capabilities, as you can read more about here.

Following those drills and the transit through the Tsugaru Strait, Global Times, a newspaper directly controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, ran a story on Oct. 19 that specifically raised the possibility that "the joint task force encircle Japan or approach the US." It's worth noting that a different PLAN surface action group that included another Type 055 — as well as a Type 052D, a replenishment ship, and intelligence gathering vessel — had conducted an uncommon cruise near Alaska in September. The Russian Navy, as was already noted, conducted its own drills very close to Hawaii earlier this year and has been increasingly active near Alaska in recent years, as well.

USCG Chinese naval vessels seen from the deck of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter shadowing them near Alaska in 2021.