AH-1 Cobra Helicopter Gunships Turned Firefighters Have Flown Their Last Mission

An iconic aircraft has been stood down from its duty in support of aerial firefighting operations, with the retirement of the adapted AH-1 Cobra helicopter gunships operated for almost two decades by the U.S. Forest Service. The red-and-white painted AH-1s had been used as firewatch aircraft, using a variety of sensors to monitor the progress of wildfires and report their progress to firefighters on the ground, as well as to help coordinate operations. The two firewatch AH-1s were officially retired last Saturday, according to the Fire Aviation website. The Cobras were ex-U.S. Army AH-1F gunships that had been supported in their new civilian mission using spare parts from the boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.

Originally, the U.S. Forest Service acquired 25 former U.S. Army AH-1Fs, with most of the others being stored at Davis-Monthan. Despite this reserve of parts, the active helicopters were showing their age, with maintenance becoming increasingly challenging for the aircraft. The final two firewatch Cobra airframes were originally built in 1969 and 1983. With all remaining easily accessible parts having been expended, it was considered no longer cost-effective to keep the Cobras flying.