Critical U.S. Infrastructure Now Needs Surface To Air Missile Protection During A Crisis

Our potential adversaries have created significant capacity to reach us asymmetrically. Our forward layers, our allies, our partners, our forward combatant commands and geographic commands, have largely kept those threats away from the United States. But as we look into threats from cyber actors, space threats, as well as kinetic conventional cruise missiles, which have [seen] significant improvement on the part of China and Russia in recent years, those create avenues that can create havoc in the homeland while we are trying to project our power forward to potentially a regional conflict.

So, the thing that I really want to emphasize here is that the homeland is not a sanctuary any longer. There are opportunities for our adversaries to employ weapons from distances that they could strike critical infrastructure in the United States early in a conflict and create some challenges for us to produce our military power.

And when we look at our deterrence model, we've had a lot of capability since really World War II to have deterrence by punishment. That nuclear deterrent is the underpinning of our entire deterrence model. And it's that ability for us to respond in kind and protect our homeland.

But as our adversaries have built the capability to strike us conventionally, they feel like that they have opportunity below the nuclear threshold to strike us and potentially keep that conflict from going nuclear. And it is this avenue where we really need to work to close gaps and be able to protect the homeland more completely.

...

Something that I haven't really talked about is what are we doing on the risk mitigation front, and that's the ability for us to actually defend. And there's two sides that we think about when we think risk mitigation. It's our ability to deny those threats, and when we talk about these kinetic conventional weapons, it's hardening, redundancy, resiliency on some of our critical infrastructure. Not every piece of our infrastructure is going to be taken out with one of these conventional-size weapons, but some things are particularly vulnerable. So we view this as a whole of government approach on being able to protect that infrastructure.

And then, after that, we would place defenses on key critical infrastructure nodes. It's infeasible that we can place kinetic, you know, surface-to-air missile batteries over the entirety of the United States, Alaska, the Aleutian Islands, and Canada. By the time we fielded such a system it would probably - they would've found a way around it anyways. So we are working closely with OSD [Office of the Secretary of Defense] and the National Security Council on where are we going to place those limited ground-based air defense assets that we'll have in time of conflict to really change our adversaries' calculus about their efficacy of being able to execute an attack on the US. That can be everything from how we're organized today, which would be our fighter aircraft at more than a dozen, a couple dozen locations across the US, that can intercept conventional cruise missiles with mixes of AESA and non-AESA fighters, as well as Alaska and Canada. It's our limited area defenses, you know Patriot-type missile systems that we can deploy in time of crisis. But it's also our persistent capability that we currently employ in specific areas, such as the National Capital Region. Those are systems that, based on increasing threats from both the air and sea, that we need to be able to continue to develop, generate, and put in those key critical infrastructure locations so that we can change the calculus of our adversaries.