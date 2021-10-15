Feel The Speed In These Incredible Photos From The Air Force's Rocket Sled Track

The U.S. Air Force recently highlighted some fascinating pictures showing various tests that have been conducted using the High Speed Test Track at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico over the past seven decades or so. This test track had gained additional relevance in recent years amid a resurgence of interest across the U.S. military in hypersonic weapons and other air vehicles, and the Air Force is now looking at ways to modernize the system to ensure it can continue to support those efforts.

The 846th Test Squadron currently oversees the operation and sustainment of the Holloman High Speed Test Track (HHSTT). The 846th is what is known as a geographically separated unit and is assigned to the 704th Test Group, which is situated within the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) at Arnold Air Force Base in Tennessee. The HHSTT is used to see how a variety of test articles, including those related to weapon systems, such as bunker-buster bombs, as well as ejection seats and various other kinds of components for aircraft and other aerospace vehicles, work at extremely high speeds or otherwise respond to the stresses of moving at those very high velocities. That latter category of testing includes, among other things, seeing how rain impacts payloads traveling at high speed. A picture from one such "rain erosion" test is seen at the top of this story.