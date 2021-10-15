The U.S. Air Force is looking to add at least 100, and possibly hundreds, more Advanced Tactical Trainers on top of the 351 T-7A Red Hawks that it’s already ordered under the T-X program. The additional aircraft might also be Red Hawks, but the service has said it will look at any potential contenders that fit its requirement. The Request for Information (RFI) for the Advanced Tactical Trainer was released by the Air Force on October 12, as part of a wider effort to revamp Air Force fighter training. However, the new jets would likely not only be used for schooling pilots, but also as aggressor aircraft as an extension to the Adversary Air program, and as “tactical surrogates,” allowing more operational-level training to be transferred from costly fighters onto a cheaper platform.

Boeing/Eric Shindelbower A prototype T-7A Red Hawk.

The latest details of the planned Advanced Tactical Trainer procurement confirm that the jet trainers are intended to support the Reforge initiative, an entirely new training concept that Air Combat Command (ACC) revealed last year, which you can read much more about here. “The platform desired is one that will meet the Initial Tactical Training platform requirements within the Reforge [concept of operations],” an ACC spokesperson told Air Force Magazine.

The idea behind the tactical surrogate is to have a lower-cost training platform equipped with a cockpit that’s representative of an advanced frontline fighter jet, such as the F-35. It’s driven by the fact that the current T-7A program of record, covering 351 aircraft, is judged insufficient to meet all future jet training needs as envisaged under Reforge. The Advanced Tactical Trainer would likely emerge with a very different set of capabilities compared to the T-7A's. The Air Force is eyeing external hardpoints for the carriage of training weapons, electronic warfare pods, air combat maneuvering instrumentation pods, and fuel tanks. A compact radar might be another option for the jet, and the RFI also specifically mentions that consideration is being given to installing an infrared search and track (IRST) sensor.

U.S. Air Force/Brad Sturk Mirage F1s operated by the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. These jets are part of an expanding contractor-operated aggressor fleet that could, in the future, be supplemented or superseded by a new Advanced Tactical Trainer.

The Air Force hasn’t yet laid out a timeline for acquiring the additional jet trainers, nor has it yet established how many aircraft would be required. However, the RFI outlined a need for 100 new Advanced Tactical Trainers, with the potential for this to grow via subsequent lots of 50 aircraft. In its initial reporting, Air Force Magazine said the Air Force may end up buying 400 Advanced Tactical Trainers, although this had been reduced to 200 in its follow-up story. More details of numbers and timeline are expected once the Air Force has received responses to the RFI. As for the position of the T-7A with regard to the Advanced Tactical Trainer program, the Air Force has made clear it is “not limiting the aperture to any one platform,” and the ACC spokesperson told Air Force Magazine the service will consider “any and all vendors that can meet the desired design.”

Saab A digitally manipulated rendering of a T-7A in U.S. Air Force colors.

That said, Boeing and Saab, who co-developed the T-7A, have previously suggested that the platform would lend itself to adaption for an aggressor role, something The War Zone has discussed in more detail in the past. Furthermore, the same airframe could lend itself well to the operational training tasks of the kind that would be flown by a tactical surrogate type. ACC has even discussed the possibility of a more fighter-jet-representative derivative of the Red Hawk, unofficially referred to as the F/T-7X. Deliveries of the basic T-7A were scheduled to begin in 2023, with the Red Hawk planned to reach initial operational capability with Air Education and Training Command the following year. There have, however, been some problems with the program, including a “wing rock” issue that Boeing recently reported was resolved with a software fix, plus production delays due to COVID-19-related parts shortages. As a result, the Milestone C full-rate production decision for the T-7 has now been postponed to fiscal year 2023. The T-50A that Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries unsuccessfully offered for the T-X program has also previously been earmarked as a potential candidate to at least evaluate elements of the Reforge concept. In the past, the Air Force has looked at leasing between four and eight T-50s under what is known as the RFX program, a proof-of-concept experiment supporting Reforge. It’s not clear if the current RFI has led to a revision of this idea.

Lockheed Martin The Lockheed Martin/Korea Aerospace Industries T-50A.

Unlike the T-7A, the T-50 currently exists in a production-presentative form, meaning it would be available for a Reforge demonstration almost immediately if required. The same goes for the Leonardo M-346, which was also pitched for both T-X, as you can read about here, and for RFX. Either way, although ACC had said last year it would finalize the lease deal, so far this has not happened, leaving the status of RFX unclear. While the selection of the T-7A for the T-X requirement in late 2018 represented the most significant development in Air Force training for many years, Reforge could potentially be even more far-reaching. The Reforge concept was unveiled in early 2019 by U.S. Air Force General Mike Holmes, the boss of ACC, who called for the modernization of a training enterprise that was still based on principles essentially developed to support the demands of World War II.

U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Colville McFee Gen. Mike Holmes, commander of Air Combat Command, arrives at Beale Air Force Base in 2020 to discuss training priorities with the resident 9th Reconnaissance Wing.

“Pilot training in the 1930s lasted 12 months — and, despite the proliferation of GPS, glass cockpits, autopilots, and digitally aided flight controls — it still lasts 12 months today,” Holmes wrote in a piece for War On The Rocks. Currently, a future fighter pilot undergoes a three-phase Undergraduate Pilot Training (UPT) process, starting actual flying in the second phase, using the T-6A Texan II turboprop trainer. The third phase, also known as lead-in flight training (LIFT), currently involves more time on the T-6A before transitioning to the T-38 Talon jet trainer, which will be replaced the T-7A.

U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons from the 25th Flying Training Squadron at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma.