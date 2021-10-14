Scanned By A Laser Beam From The Sky In California Recently? Here's What Did It

It was a scene right out of a sci-fi thriller: a broad beam of green light emanating from an aircraft overhead scanning across the ground in the darkness. Videos like the one below have been shared on social media, showing the eerie and — for many — outright puzzling scene along the Southern California coast.

The flight left people perplexed, but what was happening is entirely explainable. The aircraft in question was equipped with an advanced lidar system operated by Woolpert, an engineering consulting firm, in support of the National Coastal Mapping Program of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

Referred to as a bathymetric scan, the purpose of flights like this is to map coastal waters in high resolution. Lidar, short for “light detection and ranging,” uses lasers to precisely measure distances from a receiver. Though the uncanny experience of being scanned from above may be unnerving, the lasers are safe for eyes given the altitude of the plane and the brevity of the exposure. Twitter users also shared video of what the scanning process looks like from the air. Here you can see the large circular pattern of the lidar scan as it passes over the terrain:

Residents of California’s coasts may be noticing the flights for some time. The mapping process, while highly precise, requires extensive airtime. A 2015 survey in California required more than 1,000 flight lines flown over 90 days, according to a piece written for Lidar Magazine by Jennifer Wozencraft, a research scientist with the USACE. Observers in the area of the current survey will likely notice Woolpert’s King Air 300 Turboprop making repeated passes as part of the data collection process. Some of the flights are being conducted at night to avoid interfering with the region’s heavy air traffic.

FlightAware Flight Path of N300WQ