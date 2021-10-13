Army Halts Widely-Hyped Multi-Billion Dollar Advanced Augmented Reality Goggle Program

Glaser's comments to Jane's do indicate that there have been some questions about the maturity of at least some portions of the technology behind IVAS. Derived from Microsoft's commercial HoloLens augmented reality system, these headsets provide night vision and thermal imaging capabilities.

Exactly what issue or issues led to this pause is unclear at present. The War Zone has already reached out to the Army's Program Executive Office Soldier (PEO Soldier), which is managing the IVAS program, for more information.

The order to stop work reportedly came from the office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology, which is now “essentially doing a reset of that program, figuring out what is the appropriate timeline and the where is the technology," Glaser told Jane's.

Jane's was first to report on this major development in the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program after learning about it on the sidelines of the Association of the U.S. Army's main annual conference in Washington, D.C., yesterday. That outlet said that Brigadier General William Glaser, head of the Synthetic Training Environment Cross-Functional Team at Army Future Command, had disclosed that this effective halt to the IVAS program, which other Army officials subsequently confirmed.

The U.S. Army has paused the acquisition of advanced augmented reality headsets for its troops, a program it had heavily publicized in recent years. This revelation comes less than a year after the service announced it had awarded Microsoft a contract potentially worth close to $22 billion to produce tens of thousands of these Integrated Visual Augmentation Systems in the coming years.

However, it is IVAS' augmented reality functions that have been expected to be truly revolutionary for soldiers, as you can read more about in detail here. The headsets can provide a wealth of information to individual troops, such as waypoints and other navigation symbology, much in the same way helmet-mounted displays do for pilots flying many types of modern combat aircraft. In addition, the networked systems can pipe in video feeds and other sensor data from various offboard sources. Different sensor feeds could then be fused together to provide a higher fidelity view of the battlespace. Soldiers in a single unit would be able to share what they see directly with each other, as well as with other individuals further afield. Artificial intelligence-driven software might also be able to help automatically detect and identify potential threats. Prototype versions of IVAS reportedly already had some facial recognition capability. The IVAS headsets were also set to provide valuable training capabilities, including the ability to help simulate a diverse array of threats virtually during live exercises. This, in turn, would give even relatively small facilities the option to conduct more realistic and expansive drills without any additional resources.

US Army An Army M240 machine gun team wearing IVAS headsets during an exercise.

However, early prototype IVAS systems were simply not rugged enough for operational use, with one iteration notably not being able to work in the rain. The Army has conducted more rigorous testing of the latest version, with what it had were positive results. Soldiers have also experimented with using IVAS headsets within vehicles and during airmobile operations. Questions have also been raised about the conformal batteries that soldiers need to carry in their gear to power the IVAS headsets, both in regards to how long they can keep the systems running and safety concerns about what might happen if they get shot or otherwise damaged in combat. The Army has said in the past that it has made progress on improving the capabilities of the batteries and their resistance to incoming fire.

US Army A conformal battery the Army was testing circa 2013. Improved conformal batteries are necessary to power the IVAS headsets.