This Is Our First Look At The Marines' Loitering Munition-Armed Light Armored Vehicle

The operator-in-the-loop nature of most loitering munitions, a technology that Israeli companies pioneered and continue to lead in the further development of, allows the user the make very fine course corrections in flight, further improving the weapon's accuracy. It also provides an added margin of safety, since the operator can direct the munition away from the target area, if necessary, even very late in the terminal stage of a strike, should circumstances change, such as the sudden appearance of innocent bystanders. The onboard navigation systems on the Hero series mean they can be used to strike fixed targets at specific coordinates, beyond-line-of-sight, as well.

The Marine Corps sees loitering munitions, among other new weapon systems, as essential to enabling the new distributed and expeditionary concepts of operations the service is in the process of refining. These concepts, broadly referred to as expeditionary advanced base operations (EABO), are at the core of how the Marines expect to fight in the future, including in high-end conflicts against near-peer opponents such as Russia or China. This is also driving a dramatic force-wide restructuring that you can read more about here.

A weapon such as the Hero-120 certainly offers a new way for even relatively small Marine ground units to conduct precision strikes at extended ranges, while also expanding their overall situational awareness. It gives those same units this kind of capability in the absence of more traditional air or artillery strikes, as well. This could be extremely valuable in distributed operations across a broad front, such as in the Indo-Pacific region, where other types of indirect fire support may not be readily available.

The Marines are also planning on mounting MCLs loaded with Hero-120 OPFs on small unmanned boats, which would be capable of launching swarming attacks on enemy ships, as well as land-based threats near to the shore. The service has implied that its versions of the Hero-120 may have the ability to operate in networked swarms themselves. In a maritime context, while loitering munitions such as the Hero-120 would not be large enough to sink enemy warships or even smaller boats such as landing craft, they could be used to cause a mission kill by damaging key systems, such as radars or communication antennas. This, in turn, could effectively put those vessels out of commission for an extended period while repairs are made. Targeting the bridge on patrol boats, landing craft, or similarly sized vessels might be enough to take them out of the immediate fight, as well.

“These swarming aerial munitions, which employ automatic target recognition, have proven exceptionally lethal in recent global conflicts, most recently in Europe,” General David Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, told members of Congress in June. “Our own tests have also demonstrated this technology to be effective, with five of five successful shots during testing. We plan to equip our infantry and reconnaissance Marines with this loitering capability, mounting those munitions on both ground vehicles and long-range unmanned surface vessels."