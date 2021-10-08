Become One Of The Last Starfighters By Buying This Pristine Mach Two Capable F-104

For the warbird enthusiast looking for something that offers that little bit extra, the brokers at Platinum Fighter Sales might just have a solution. At $850,000 it isn't exactly cheap, but it's also amazingly inexpensive considering the performance it offers. This F-104 Starfighter is a true Mach 2-capable machine that can climb at nearly 50,000 feet per minute, and it looks like it’s achieving its maximum speed when it’s sitting still on the ground. The aircraft for sale also has a storied career behind it, and a very reasonable 2,500 flight hours ‘on the clock.’ This, the fastest of privately available antiques, truly represents a unique opportunity for the biggest speed freak among us, and having the chance to own one, in an airworthy condition, is a rarity indeed. Billed as a “Mach Two, Supersonic Jet Fighter” in the Platinum Fighter Sales’ inventory, the two-seat CF-104D features an eye-catching (although strictly ahistorical) silver paint job and an interior that the broker describes as being “restored to stock military configuration — excellent condition.”

Platinum Fighter Sales

A piece of Cold War history like this jet coming onto the market is not a frequent occurrence anyway, but what really sets serial number 104633 apart is the fact that, given the training, maintenance support, and not inconsiderable budget, you could be flying it yourself, getting to grips with its legendary performance and highly demanding handling characteristics. In fact, if your heart is really set on flying Kelly Johnson’s needle-nosed fighter, there might not be a better example available anywhere in the world.

As well as the very reasonable total flight hours (considering it was built back in 1962), the Starfighter has added only 400 hours to that total since a thorough restoration by Unlimited Aircraft, of Chino, California, a specialist in high-performance warbirds from Western and Eastern blocs. The single J79-GE-7 turbojet engine — that will not only propel you through the sound barrier, but provide the aircraft’s legendary howling note — has accumulated 1,200 flight hours since its last major overhaul and two spare turbojets are included in the overall package. Although the Starfighter was last flown in November 2008, it’s been maintained in flyable storage since then and its avionics have been updated to include modern navigation and communications gear from Collins. You’ll still be able to get that original frontline feel, though, should you wish, since the original radar is still installed.

