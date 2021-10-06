The Army Just Got Its Hands On Its First "Dark Eagle" Hypersonic Missile Launchers

The U.S. Army is moving closer toward fielding its first Dark Eagle hypersonic missiles, also known as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, with the recent delivery of prototype trailer-mounted launchers, as well as other key components of the complete weapon system. In doing so, the Army has also confirmed that Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State is the home of the first unit intended to be equipped with these weapons, something the service has been very tight-lipped about in the past. Joint Base Lewis-McChord's public affairs office posted a series of pictures online yesterday showing the arrival of the launchers, but the accompanying metadata says that they were all taken on either Sept. 14 and 15 of this year. A common caption attached to each one of the images says that there will be an official ceremony to mark the formal delivery of these trailer-mounted systems to the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, tomorrow.

U.S. Army/Spc. Karleshia Gater This tractor/trailer combination was among the prototype hypersonic hardware to arrive recently at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

Though no actual missiles have been delivered to the unit, so far, the launchers and other equipment will allow soldiers to familiarize themselves with various aspects of the LRHW and the general operation of the weapon system. It will also help support the development of the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) needed to employ the missile in real-world scenarios.

The caption to the images that Joint Base Lewis-McChord released also notes that the prototype LRHW elements now at the base were built under the direction of its Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) and that it includes undisclosed “components” that will allow soldiers to “fully train with the system.” The pictures that were released yesterday show only the launchers, which had not previously been seen, being delivered. These are mounted on modified M870 trailers and will be towed by Oshkosh M983A4 tractor trucks, which are variants of the Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT). Earlier this year The War Zone reported on the delivery of two empty box-like canisters, identical to the ones that will hold real Dark Eagle missiles in the future, to what was then an undisclosed location. The Army has previously offered other details about the various expected components of its first LRHW battery, as seen in the infographic below.

U.S. Army A U.S. Army infographic showing the basic components of the LRHW, as well as a notional firing battery. Some of these components have now been delivered, in prototype form, to the Army at JB Lewis-McChord.

“It’s going to be a battery of four launchers, two missiles per for basic load of eight,” Bob Strider, Deputy Director of the Army Hypersonic Project Office, said at the annual Space and Missile Defense Symposium in August. “It’s going to be a Battery Operations Center — that’s our C2 system that is based against an AFATDS, the [Advanced] Field Artillery Tactical Data System …. with a support vehicle." "This will be a road-mobile system, which is critical, the ability to move around the battlefield,” he added. While we still don’t know the official designation for the initial LRHW unit, the latest photos reveal that at least some of the launchers have been given individual names, including Hyperion. In August, the Army had also revealed that it had given the name Dark Eagle to the forthcoming missiles that these launchers are intended to fire.

U.S. Army/Spc. Karleshia Gater Soldiers and contractors pose in front of a prototype LRHW launch trailer, named Hyperion.

Back in March, when the Pentagon announced the delivery of the first two inert missile canisters, it was stated that “all additional ground equipment” for the LRHW prototype battery would also be delivered this year, suggesting that components at Joint Base Lewis-McChord may now constitute a complete system, with the exception of the missiles. Regardless of that fact, the prototype hardware delivered so far is intended for training use only. It was previously reported that the Army anticipated tests of its prototype LRHW battery to start in Fiscal Year 2022, which began this October 1. The Army meanwhile plans to complete the fielding of a first operational battery, including live missile rounds, in Fiscal Year 2023.

U.S. Army/Spc. Karleshia Gater An LRHW launcher trailer arrives at JB Lewis-McChord on a flatbed truck.

