These Images Of Aussie C-17s Flying Among Skyscrapers In Brisbane Are The Best We've Ever Seen

Like clockwork, every year around September images and videos of military aircraft maneuvering incredibly low through dense urban terrain emerge out of Brisbane, Australia, and hit social media with viral velocity. In years past, the city's Riverfire spectacle was probably best known in aviation circles for showcasing the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-111 "Pigs" doing their iconic 'dump and burn' maneuver while ripping over the Story Bridge. Today, the F-111s are long gone, but the RAAF is still super active in this event with its Super Hornets and Growlers, and most notably, its hulking C-17 Globemaster III airlifters, taking center stage.

These massive cargo jets, in particular, weaving just a couple hundred feet off the ground over the picturesque city is truly a sight to behold. There is really nowhere else in the world where heavy airlifters perform for audiences like this. But after seeing this display for a number of years, and writing about it, as well, the novelty wears off. That is until someone comes along with a new perspective or a piece of media that showcases just how unique the flyover is like never before. Two years ago, this was cockpit footage from inside the display C-17. This year it is the stunning images of Mark Greemantle.

To put it bluntly, I have never seen images like his from one of the most heavily photographed aviation displays of the year. Case in point, check out Mark's images of the C-17 going through its paces for Riverfire 2021: