This Is Our Most Detailed Look At Russia's S-70 Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle To Date

TV Zvezda's "Military Acceptance" program was given an inside look at elements of the Okhotnik, or "hunter" in English, for a segment that aired this past weekend. The title of the episode, which you can watch in its entirety on YouTube in Russian below, says that this is "chapter 1," indicating that that the show already intends to come back to this topic with additional information in the future.

The Russian Ministry of Defense's official television station, TV Zvezda, recently offered the most in-depth look at the Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat air vehicle, or UCAV, as well as the work that has gone into it, to date. This includes new views of various features on the drone, including its internal payload bays and the control setup that operators use to fly it, along with behind-the-scenes looks at various aspects of its design and manufacturing process.

Only one of these drones has been completed so far, but at least three others are reportedly under construction. In the TV Zvezda segment, officials from Sukhoi described this drone, which presently carries the bort number Red 071, as a "laboratory," a Russian term commonly used for testbed assets. Previous Russian state media reports have said that the second example now being built is set to be used primarily as a research and development asset, just like the first one. The third and fourth examples will reportedly be more representative of a final production design.

TV Zvezda capture A view of another S-70 now under construction, as was shown to Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu earlier this year.

One of the things about the core S-70 design that is most immediately apparent from the footage in the show is just how big this UCAV really is, something The War Zone has highlighted before. TV Zvezda's reporter says that Okhotnik is smaller than Sukhoi's Su-57 Felon advanced combat jet. However, a clip where he walks from the wing of one of those manned aircraft onto the drone shows that the size difference, especially in wingspan, is minimal. The particular Su-57 seen in this portion of the segment, and others, is one that has been used in various testing in cooperation with the S-70. Among other things, the production versions of the Okhotnik are expected to eventually operate as semi-autonomous "loyal wingmen" networked together with Felons.

TV Zvezda capture TV Zvezda's reporter walks from the edge of the wing of a Su-57 onto that of the only complete S-70 currently in existence, highlighting the size of the drone as compared to a large manned fighter.

TV Zvezda capture TV Zvezda's reporter walks on top of the S-70, further underscoring its size.

TV Zvezda capture This view of the S-70's underside, with an individual standing almost fully erect, also gives a good sense of its general size.

We are also treated to new, close-up looks at the exterior of this flying-wing drone. This includes views of its upper body, which is covered in various intakes and exhausts, as well as antennas, and a forward-facing camera system under the central part of the forward fuselage.

TV Zvezda capture A look at the top rear portion of the S-70.

TV Zvezda capture A camera system underneath the central portion of the S-70's forward fuselage.

There are also nice views of the UCAV's very exposed engine exhaust. This is something that The War Zone has noted would limit its all-around stealthiness since the very first images of this unmanned aircraft emerged back in 2019. The Okhotnik's overall surface is hardly flush, either, with various exposed fasteners and seams that would negatively impact its radar-evading qualities.

We also get a look at the S-70's internal bays, which TV Zvezda's reporter said the channel was prohibited from filming inside. It's unclear what, if any, weapons or other internal payloads have been flight tested on this initial example of the Okhotnik so far, but there were reports that the drone had carried some kind of air-to-air missile surrogate during an experiment late last year.

TV Zvezda capture A payload bay on the S-70 is seen open in the background.

TV Zvezda capture Another framing showing two payload bay doors open.

Beyond the new views of the design, an official from Sukhoi elaborates more on how technology, and even some entire components, from the Su-57 was leveraged to help accelerate the development of the S-70. The drone uses the same main landing gear assemblies as the manned aircraft, for instance. Sukhoi says the S-70 is expected to change significantly, inside and out, between the first two examples and the next two. The most notable expected difference will be the replacement of the exposed rear engine exhaust with a shrouded one, as has been seen previously on models. The intake on those models is also revised compared to what is seen on the Okhotnik that is currently flying. The production examples are also expected to make significant use of composite materials. This would all, at least in principle, help reduce the unmanned aircraft's radar signature.

TV Zvezda capture A model of an S-70 showing the revised low observable exhaust configuration that is expected to be found on production examples. Some of the drone's control surfaces are highlighted. The inlet has also been reconfigured.

The master forms Sukhoi has been using to shape parts, including those made out of composites, for the S-70.

TV Zvezda capture Sukhoi workers maneuver a large composite structure, which appears to be a wing-body section for an S-70.

It's also worth noting that it would be highly unlikely that the expected new exhaust configuration on the production-representative S-70s would be able to accommodate an afterburner. Sukhoi representatives did specifically tell TV Zvezda that the UCAV was not expected to be overly fast or maneuverable, relying more on its stealthy characteristics to successfully complete its assigned missions. Beyond all this, at one point in the segment, the reporter from "Military Acceptance" is shown various computer models related to the S-70 and its aerodynamics, including one that appears to show a deep S-shaped engine intake on the drone. It's not clear if this is a feature on the current demonstrator or the second one in production, or if it is expected to be added to the final design. Either way, this kind of ducting, something that is very prominently not found on the Su-57, helps conceal the engine's fan face, which would otherwise produce a very large radar signature.

TV Zvezda capture A computer model that appears to suggest that the S-70 has, or will have, a stealthy S-shaped main air intake for its engine.

TV Zvezda capture Another S-70-related aerodynamic model.

TV Zvezda capture A direct screenshot from a Sukhoi computer showing various airflow modeling.

Sukhoi touted its use of modeling and digital simulation in the development of the drone, in general. At one point, a representative from the company showed the reporter from "Military Acceptance" a rig used to test the unmanned aircraft's flight software. The system includes a full physical control system from an S-70 linked to a simulator made up of commercially sourced components. This includes a visual interface with a 3D rendering of a flying wing-type aircraft that Sukhoi insisted was nothing more than a stock graphical asset. The way the system works is that the physical controls are supposed to respond to the tester's inputs in the simulator as they would on the real drone, allowing engineers to see if things work as intended, albeit in a very rudimentary laboratory environment.

TV Zvezda capture A view of the control system test rig for the S-70, with the physical components in the rear and the computer simulator in front.

TV Zvezda capture Sukhoi says that this flying wing aircraft rendering used for the control rig simulator is just a stock 3D asset and not a representation of any actual design.

Separately from its exploration of the S-70's design and the development thereof, this episode of "Military Acceptance" also offers a look into the current operator arrangement for the drone. It currently takes a three-person team to fly the Okhotnik, consisting of a pilot/operator, navigator, and communications specialist, all of whom work together inside a containerized control van.

TV Zvezda capture The outside of the control van Sukhoi has been using to operate the S-70.

The pilot-operator sits in a position that is intended, in broad strokes, to mirror the cockpit of an aircraft, with a traditional control column and various multifunction displays. A view of what is in front of the drone is provided via feeds from its two forward-facing video cameras, which have heads-up-display-like iconography overlaid on top. The navigator and communications positions feature more conventional computers, with the navigator notably also able to view many of the same displays as the pilot/operator.

TV Zvezda capture The pilot/operator station.

TV Zvezda capture A closer look at some of the displays in the pilot-operator station.

TV Zvezda capture The communications specialist's station, at left, and the navigator's station, at right. The pilot-operator station is visible in the background behind the divider.