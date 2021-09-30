Indian Su-30 Flankers To Dogfight Japanese Fighters Later This Year

The Indian Air Force is sending its Su-30MKI Flanker fighters to Japan for joint exercises with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), according to Japan’s Sankei Shimbun newspaper. The fighter exercises were originally scheduled for 2020 and then summer 2021, only to be postponed both times by the coronavirus pandemic. “But the [Japan] Air Self-Defense Force and the Indian Air Force have agreed that they would like to realize it by the end of the year in view of the threat of China,” Sankei Shimbun said. While Indian Su-30s have participated in joint exercises with U.S. F-15s and British Typhoons, among other units and types, this would mark a rare opportunity for Japanese fighter pilots — who fly F-15s, F-2s, and newly acquired F-35s — to practice dissimilar air-combat training against the Russian-designed Su-30. Japan faces not only Chinese Su-30s, but also Su-30s flown by Russia, with whom Japan has territorial disputes, as well as many other Flanker derivatives in both potential adversaries’ air arms.

JASDF Japan's F-15J and F-2 in formation.

“The value for Japan of being able to train with Indian Su-30s could be significant,” Corey Wallace, who teaches East Asian security at Japan’s Kanagawa University, told The War Zone. “The JASDF can look forward to enhancing its pilots’ understanding of the Su-30’s maneuverability, cruising range, fuel consumption, and turnaround times for maintenance, which could be vital for planning during a protracted conflict.” In addition, India’s Su-30s are equipped with three-dimensional thrust vectoring capability, which makes them especially unique to train against in traditional within-visual-range air combat scenarios.

Perhaps more important, the exercises are a worrisome signal to Beijing that its rivals India and Japan are tightening their defense ties. Chinese and Indian troops fought deadly border clashes in the Himalayas in 2020, while China and Japan are at odds over Chinese claims to the Japanese-held Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. “India well understands that its greatest leverage against China is the prospect of joining in combinations with like-minded partners like Japan,” Arzan Tarapore, a South Asian studies scholar at Stanford University, told The War Zone. “This threat of coalition-building, rather than anything that India does alone, is what scares Beijing the most.” Planning for the exercise dates back to December 2018, when the JASDF dispatched a C-2 transport to Agra Air Force Base in India for joint training with IAF C-17s, followed in 2019 by a JASDF C-130.

IAF IAF Su-30MKIs training alongside RAF Typhoons.