20 KC-135s Were Rapidly Launched Out Of Fairchild AFB This Morning (Updated)

Aircraft trackers got a special surprise on Wednesday, September 29th, when a massive string of KC-135 tankers launched in quick succession out of Fairchild Air Force Base in northeastern Washington State. Soon it became apparent that no less than 17, and possibly more [the number was 20, see the update at the bottom of the post], of the ancient aerial refuelers were on some sort of mission, flying in a tightly-packed line across the northern United States.

The massive launch is likely part of a major readiness exercise, as we have seen across other bases and types in the past. The tankers were even photographed on the ground at Fairchild AFB in a long line before their quick-interval launch (see below). A similar drill was held at Fairchild in 2012, but without so many aircraft actually launching it would seem.