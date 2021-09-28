New Diagram Details How The Navy’s Frigate Will Differ From Its Italian Parent’s Design

A U.S. government report released earlier this month includes the best look to date at exactly how the U.S. Navy's future Constellation-class frigates will differ from the Italian design from which they are derived. A core feature of this acquisition program, originally known as FFG(X), was the selection of a ship based on an existing, in-production warship in order to help keep costs and risks of delays low. It is now known that the Constellations will be longer and wider and displace hundreds of tons more than their "parent" design, among other changes in the hullform, superstructure, and internal configuration. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) released the latest edition of its report on the Constellation class on Sept. 15, 2021. It included an infographic, seen below, which the Navy Office of Legislative Affairs had supplied to CRS and the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). That graphic has significant details about the dimensions and other features of this frigate design in comparison to that of the Italian subvariant of the Fregata Europea Multi-Missione (FREMM), or European Multi-Mission Frigate. FREMM began as a Franco-Italian program that produced a different subvariant for each country. Additional examples are now in service with the Egyptian and Moroccan navies. The Navy selected the FREMM-derived design, which will be built by Wisconsin-based Marinette Marine, a wholly-owned Fincantieri subsidiary in the United States, as the winner of the FFG(X) competition last year.

USN via CRS An infographic that the US Navy provided to the Congressional Research Service and Congressional Budget Office regarding differences between the Constellation class frigate design and its parent design.

The infographic shows the “primary differences between the FFG 62 Class [design] and the FREMM Parent design,” the Navy said in an accompanying information paper, according to CRS. Compared to the Italian subvariant of the FREMM, the Constellation-class frigate is nearly 24 feet longer and just over three and a half feet wider along the waterline. The American warships are also expected to displace 518 metric tons more with a full load.

"Hull lengthened ... to accommodate larger generators and future growth," the Navy's graphic says. "Generator rating has been increased to support transit speed and future growth." The greater displacement is linked to provisions made in the design from the very start to accommodate the integration of new and improved systems as time goes on, as well. It was already known that the Constellations would have a significantly different superstructure, with a much lower profile overall, based around the Navy's requirements to integrate various U.S.-specific weapons and other systems, such as the AN/SPY-6(V)3 Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar (EASR) and a version of the Aegis combat system. You can read more about what the expected capabilities of these frigates will be, as well as what new features they might be already set to gain in the future, such as directed-energy weapons that would require additional power generation, here.

Fincantieri Marine Group An artist's conception of a Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy.

FABIUS1975/WIKICOMMONS The Italian Navy's FREMM frigate Carlo Bergamini.