A Plastic Cap In A KC-46's Fuel Valve Generates More Turbulence For The Troubled Tanker

The U.S. Air Force’s beleaguered Boeing KC-46 Pegasus tanker program hit yet another snag earlier this year. Deliveries were halted for around a month after plastic debris was found inside an internal fuel line in one of the aircraft as it flew to its future home in North Carolina. The small red cap jammed a valve open, causing an uncontrolled fuel transfer between tanks. Bloomberg News was first to report this new development with Boeing's long-troubled KC-46A. Aviation Week's Brian Everstein subsequently Tweeted out that the aircraft in question was a Pegasus that touched down at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina on April 30, 2021. A Tweet at the time from that base's 916th Air Refueling Wing, an Air Force Reserve unit, said that the plane had arrived safe and sound without mention of any problems.

This foreign object debris, or FOD, and the problems stemming from it, appear to have been discovered during the KC-46A's flight to Seymour Johnson, but it is unclear what, if any, risk this presented to the crew or whether there was any lasting damage to the aircraft. The Pegasus' crew “was not able to stop the transfer of fuel as desired" and the issue "was found to be caused by foreign object debris — a red plastic cap — that had become lodged in the right main tank shut-off valve,” Captain Samantha Morrison, an Air Force spokesperson, told Bloomberg. “A shortfall was identified in the previous inspection process, and additional layers of inspections have been added," she continued. The Air Force officer indicated the service had received Boeing’s assurances that the Air Force would not receive any more aircraft with debris in them.