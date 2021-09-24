Rolls Royce Will Provide Long-Awaited New Jet Engines For The B-52 Bomber Fleet

The Pentagon has revealed that the U.S. Air Force has chosen Rolls-Royce's North American division to supply F130 turbofans to re-engine its fleet of B-52H bombers. This upgrade program, which has been years, if not decades, in the making, is a major milestone for the service's B-52H fleet and will help ensure those bombers keeping flying through 2050. Details about the deal were included in today's edition of the Pentagon's daily contracting notice, which includes information about all awards valued at over $7.5 million. Rolls-Royce's new contract from the Air Force is valued at approximately $500,870,458 over the next six years, but could grow to over $2.6 billion if all of its options are exercised.

"This contract provides for 608 commercial engines plus spare engines, associated support equipment and commercial engineering data, to include sustainment activities, to be used on the B-52H bomber fleet," according to the Pentagon's announcement "The location of performance is Indianapolis, Indiana, and work is expected to be completed by Sept. 23, 2038."

The total number of engines cited here, 608, is exactly enough for one-for-one replacements of the eight Pratt and Whitney TF33 engines found on each of the Air Force's 76 B-52H bombers. To help keep costs low, the Air Force had required the companies competing for the re-engining deal to submit proposals that would be able to leverage the aircraft's four existing underwing engine pods, each of which holds two TF33s. Other modifications to the bombers are planned aspart of the upgrade process.

USAF A B-52H bomber.