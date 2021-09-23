Stealthy F-117 Nighthawks Have Been Masquerading As Cruise Missiles

Lower-end cruise missiles can still be very real threats, too. Anti-ship and land-attack designs of various types are steadily proliferating around the world, including among smaller military forces and even non-state actors.

All told, it would make perfect sense that F-117s have been flying, at least in part, as mock cruise missiles during training engagements with Air Force units, as well as other elements of the U.S. military. Nighthawks could also be useful stand-ins for cruise missiles to support the research and development and test and evaluation of new weapons, sensors, and other systems.

The Air National Guard, in particular, is a key line of defense against potential cruise missile strikes on the homeland and the Air Force has been looking to expand the capabilities of its F-15C/Ds, as well as its F-16C/D Viper fighter jets, to respond to these threats. The Eagles, such as the ones assigned to 144th Fighter Wing that trained with the F-117s earlier this month, have benefited from the addition of new active electronically-scanned array (AESA) radars that are better able to spot and track threats with smaller radar cross-sections, as well as Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods, which give the jets an alternative means of visually identifying targets, even at night, at extended ranges. The Sniper pod can be slaved to the aircraft's radar, and vice versa, allowing the sensors to be used in a directly complementary way to rapidly detect, identify, and track potential threats.

The addition of AESA radars to many of the service's F-15C/Ds was largely spurred by the cruise missile threat. Now, some of the USAF's F-16s, especially those belonging to guard units that watch over high-threat areas, like Washington, D.C., are also now getting AESA radars, as well as new tactics and weapons to deal with the cruise missile threat.