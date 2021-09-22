RC-135 Now Flying With Donor KC-135 Engine Cover After Frightening Crosswind Landing Mishap

Just a couple of days ago, The War Zone reported on a video showing an RC-135U Combat Sent spy aircraft making an extremely hard landing in a crosswind at RAF Mildenhall in England. At the time we posited that one of the aircraft's engines might have struck the ground, which was also confirmed as the likely outcome by a veteran RC-135 pilot. Shortly after we published our report, an image supposedly showing one of the jet's CFM56 engine nacelles with a big gash in it emerged. Now we have new images, taken on September 17th, 10 days after the incident, that show the aircraft in question equipped with an engine nacelle panel from a KC-135R tanker. This color-mismatched panel is located in the same place where the gash was seen in the image that was supposedly taken following the incident.