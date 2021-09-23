E-7 Wedgetail Radar Jets Eyed As A Bridge To A Space-Based System By The Air Force

Based on the most popular commercial airliner design ever and a twin-engine airframe that is still in production and smaller than the E-3, the E-7 is more fuel-efficient and cheaper to operate and maintain. A certain degree of commonality with other aircraft currently in U.S. military service based on other 737 variants, such as the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane and the C-40 Clipper passenger transport, could further ease sustainment costs. All of this is particularly important given that the existing Sentries are based on the long out-of-production Boeing 707 airliner and are only becoming more difficult to keep flying.

“They’ve served our nation well. They’re serving our nation right now,” General Kelly also said at the AFA gathering on Monday. “[But] there’s a reason why exactly zero airlines on the globe fly the 707. Because it takes miracle workers every day to just get it up in the air.”

“Unlike our closest treaty allies, we do not field a cutting-edge, air-moving target indicator capability,” he added. "We don’t."

Chief of Staff Brown, who had initially expressed some reticence about buying E-7s earlier this year, makes clear the service now sees the Wedgetail as “an option to be able to get the capability much faster than if we were to start a new start from scratch.” At the same time, however, he said that any purchase of these planes would “gives us a path” to what the service apparently really desires: a new space-based radar capability, which the General suggested could be less vulnerable than a system based on a commercial airliner.

“When you look to the future, ideally you’d like to be able to look at capability that can be defensible,” he explained.