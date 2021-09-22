Editor Brian O'Rourke Has Touched Down At The War Zone

Brian O'Rourke has officially joined The War Zone's growing team! Brian, who comes to us after a long stint at the U.S. Naval Institute's prized Proceedings magazine (most recently as Senior Editor), will be taking on the Managing Editor role at TWZ. In this position, Brian will provide expert grammar and line-editing to all our content, as well as run and grow our contributor network and help in all aspects of the day-to-day operations of the site.

Brian also has experience in digital defense-related media (including a long run at Duffel Blog and a short one at Task & Purpose) and is a mechanical engineer and private pilot. Above all else, he is quite the character and I look forward to seeing him in the comments section with the rest of the gang.

With that being said, I am so excited to integrate Brian into our operations. He will go a long way to breaking our backlog of contributor posts and hopefully, you will see fewer stupid errors in our text, among many other things.

Let's give him a warm welcome in the comments below and make sure to follow him on Twitter here.

Also, we are now hiring for an experienced staff writer position. You can see that job listing here.

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com