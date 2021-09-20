Watch This RC-135 Spy Plane Make A Frightening Crosswind Landing In England
The RC-135 Combat Sent slams down before its left wing dips dangerously low and the jet goes careening down the runway.
On September 7th, 2021, an RC-135U Combat Sent electronic intelligence-gathering aircraft, one of just two in existence, made a frightening crosswind landing at RAF Mildenhall. The aircraft had returned from an intriguing mission that saw the aircraft circumnavigate the border of Russia's Kaliningrad enclave.
The video comes to us from the Youtube channel Airshow World, via a heads up from our friend and a must-follow on Twitter, @thenewarea51. It shows the RC-135U, often lovingly referred to as 'U-Boat' due to its designation, making a crabbed approach to Runway 28 at RAF Mildenhall in England. It then appears to struggle to 'kick-out' the crab on landing, with its left wing suddenly dipping in a highly concerning manner. If the crab is not relieved and the aircraft's nose is not pointed down the runway on touchdown, at least to a substantial degree, it is very hard on the aircraft, and especially the landing gear, putting major lateral loads on the mains.
The crew subsequently wrangled the RC-135 and straightened it up during its roll-out, but its rudder is still seen kicking around frantically even after it has come to a slow taxi. While the landing looks very "eventful" for the pilots, the folks in the back must have had a very chilling experience.
If the video does not automatically advance, the landing in question occurs at 17:55.
A substantial number of the venerable C-135 family were re-engined, including the RC-135s, with low-hanging CFM56 high-bypass turbofan engines. While this greatly improved the aircraft's performance and reliability, it made the type more sensitive to bank angles on landing as the outboard engines hung so much lower than their predecessors.
One KC-135 pilot told me that they are limited to just a few degrees of bank on landing, any more could cause 'pod (nacelle) strike' which is a very unwelcome and dangerous occurrence. As a result, a wing-low landing is not really an option to correct for a crosswind. That's why the video is especially concerning— seeing a jet that is not supposed to bank so much on touchdown, doing so.
The winds at the base at the time of the landing were at about 10 knots directly perpendicular to the runway. So the crosswind component would have been pretty much total. There may have been gusts that would have complicated the situation, although we can't say for sure.
Still, at least for the KC-135, which is the cousin of the RC-135, the crosswind limit is 25 knots. So, barring any major gusts, this landing occurred well below that limit.
With all that in mind, it really isn't clear what occurred here. Was it just a crosswind landing that went a bit off the rails or some sort of flight control issue? We have reached out to some of our contacts with experiencing flying these aircraft to provide some insights, we will report back when they do.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
