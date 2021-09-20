Watch This RC-135 Spy Plane Make A Frightening Crosswind Landing In England

On September 7th, 2021, an RC-135U Combat Sent electronic intelligence-gathering aircraft, one of just two in existence, made a frightening crosswind landing at RAF Mildenhall. The aircraft had returned from an intriguing mission that saw the aircraft circumnavigate the border of Russia's Kaliningrad enclave.

The video comes to us from the Youtube channel Airshow World, via a heads up from our friend and a must-follow on Twitter, @thenewarea51. It shows the RC-135U, often lovingly referred to as 'U-Boat' due to its designation, making a crabbed approach to Runway 28 at RAF Mildenhall in England. It then appears to struggle to 'kick-out' the crab on landing, with its left wing suddenly dipping in a highly concerning manner. If the crab is not relieved and the aircraft's nose is not pointed down the runway on touchdown, at least to a substantial degree, it is very hard on the aircraft, and especially the landing gear, putting major lateral loads on the mains.

The crew subsequently wrangled the RC-135 and straightened it up during its roll-out, but its rudder is still seen kicking around frantically even after it has come to a slow taxi. While the landing looks very "eventful" for the pilots, the folks in the back must have had a very chilling experience.

If the video does not automatically advance, the landing in question occurs at 17:55.