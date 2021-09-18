Russian-Made Mi-17 Helicopter Flown By Secretive U.S. Unit Lands In Farmer's Field

Moore, who is currently a member of the Civil Air Patrol, among other things, and has been a pilot for many years, had his encounter with these helicopters in May. However, he shared this story in more detail in a piece that the Air Facts aviation journal published this week.

Earlier this year, Dan Moore, who owns a farm in North Carolina, had unusual visits by not one, but two secretive aircraft. After a Russian-made Mi-17 Hip -type helicopter made an emergency landing, a dark gray Bell 407 arrived with replacement parts. The Bell 407 may well have been one of a trio that flew around the greater Los Angeles area in California earlier this year, something The War Zone covered extensively , and both of these helicopters may belong to an especially shadowy U.S. military aviation unit.

"I received a call from my neighbor saying, 'Hey, did you know there is a helicopter in your front yard?'" Moore wrote of the event. "Wait, what? A helicopter? In my yard? I was confused, but also primed and ready to return the favor when I figured out somebody had made an emergency landing at my farm." "Living in North Carolina, there is a lot of military activity in the airspace around me... So my answer to my neighbor was, 'Huh? No. No idea what is going on. What kind of helicopter?'" he continued. "My neighbor, who is in the special forces at Ft. Bragg [a major U.S. Army base in North Carolina] said, 'I don’t know. I’ve never seen one like it. Some big military thing.'" The helicopter in question was an Mi-17-type with a tan-and-brown camouflage scheme, as well as a big black-painted section on at least the right side of the fuselage behind the exhaust for one of its two turboshaft engines. The pictures and videos that Moore took of this helicopter don't show any clearly obvious markings to identify who the operator is. However, it did have a host of military features, including a sensor ball turret under the right side of the cockpit, as well as supplemental armor panels on either side. A large particle separator, useful for operations in sandy or otherwise dusty environments, was fitted to the front of the helicopter's two engine intakes. Its tail boom was covered in antennas, including a platter-type one typically associated with high-frequency satellite communications (SATCOM) systems.

Moore said he had his neighbor give his phone number to the helicopter's crew and soon got a call from the crew chief, who explained the situation. The Mi-17 would need to stay on his property until it could be repaired. "My answer?" Moore recounted. "At the barn there is a white truck. The keys are in it. Go into town to get what you need. In the barn there is a full machine shop with all the tooling and supplies. The shop is open, go get what tools you need. I’ll be there in two hours.” He said that the crew chief was a bit caught off guard by this show of hospitality. They didn't take him up on his offer, either. When Moore got to his farm he found the helicopter's crew pulling out a hydraulic oil cooler, which was apparently the root cause of the incident. "I found the pilot and we chatted about what was going on. I explained that he’d landed at the single best place to put down he could have," Moore said. "He seemed pretty non-plussed till I explained that the pasture where he was sitting had power lines running through it till about a year before when I’d moved them to make the runway. And that all the other areas along his route of flight were either swamp or trees or houses. He turned a touch green when he realized what I was saying. He was in the only safe place he could put down."