C-130s Operate From A Wyoming Highway To Train To Fight Against A Major Adversary

The C-130J highway landing was part of the Air Force Reserve Command’s larger, week-long Rally in the Rockies exercise and took place on U.S. Route 287, north of Rawlins, Wyoming, for around three hours on the early morning of September 13, 2021. This required the public road to be closed off by the Wyoming Department of Transportation to allow safe operations by the four-turboprop transport, while the local surroundings stood in for enemy territory. Once safely on the ground, the Hercules was used for a simulated personnel recovery mission — locating and recovering soldiers isolated from friendly forces.

U.S. Air National Guard/Jacqueline Marshall The historic landing of an Air Force Reserve C-130J on Highway 287, Rawlins, Wyoming, on September 13, 2021.

The roadway scenario was just one of many during Rally in the Rockies, which came to an end today, September 16. The maneuvers took place in Colorado and Wyoming and involved more than a dozen Air Force units from the Reserve and Air National Guard.

Led by the 913th Airlift Group from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, which served as the exercise planning agency, different units undertook missions including cargo drops, high-altitude paratrooper drops, and delivery of artillery. They also resupplied task forces on the ground and conducted personnel extraction. On this occasion, it is notable that A-10s were again involved, apparently providing top cover for the C-130J while it conducted its personnel recovery mission

U.S. Air Force/Maj. Ashley Walker An Air Force Reserve C-130J comes in for a landing on a four-lane highway in Wyoming on September 13, 2021.

The overarching scenario emphasized operations in contested environments of the kind that would be encountered during a conflict with a peer or near-peer adversary. In these kinds of campaigns, Reserve and Guard units would be expected to operate seamlessly alongside their active-duty counterparts as a vital contributor to ensure ‘strategic depth’ — enough aircraft, where required, to meet combat commanders’ demands. “The Rally in the Rockies exercise ensures the Air Force Reserve and National Guard can provide an instantaneous surge capacity across most mission sets to strengthen our active-duty counterparts,” explained Major Nick Hainsfurther, a pilot with the 913th Operations Support Squadron and lead exercise planner. Above all, the exercise playbook envisaged that access to normal runways would be strictly limited.

U.S. Air Force/Maj. Ashley Walker An Air Force Reserve C-130J reverses down the highway in Wyoming on September 13, 2021.

U.S. Air Force/Maj. Ashley Walker

“In order to effectively accomplish combat operations, current scenarios assume traditional bases will be immediately threatened,” stated an Air Force press release about the exercise. As well as delivering troops or cargo, or extracting personnel from contested environments, missions also called for refueling and re-arming aircraft in austere locations, with little in the way of support infrastructure. This is a prerequisite for any kind of sustained air operations and a scenario that the Air Force has been increasingly putting to the test of late, with exercises in Europe and the Pacific theaters. “Our efforts will prepare Reserve and National Guard units to execute at the speed and range required to take on near-peer adversaries,” added Major Christopher Acs, a 327th Airlift Squadron pilot and also an exercise planner.

U.S. Air National Guard/Jacqueline Marshall

U.S. Air Force/Maj. Ashley Walker The Air Force Reserve Command C-130J takes off from the highway in Wyoming.

While operating from highway strips is commonplace for several air forces around the world, road-operations drills are very much coming back into vogue within the U.S. military. Ultimately, not only would C-130s be expected to fulfill their wartime missions independent of established airbases, but an increased emphasis on dispersed operations for all tactical air assets would likely be the order of the day in any future peer or near-peer conflict. The Air Force C-130 community, as a whole, already has considerable experience of austere operations, as a part of regular exercises and during combat missions, including in Afghanistan and across the Middle East.

U.S. Air National Guard/Jacqueline Marshall Distinguished visitors, military members, and Wyoming leadership await the landing of an Air Force Reserve C-130J on Highway 287.

U.S. Air National Guard/Jacqueline Marshall An Air Force Reserve C-130J is escorted by two A-10s flying 500 feet from each wingtip as it approaches the highway in Rawlins.