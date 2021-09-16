North Korea Is Now Launching Ballistic Missiles From Trains And That's A Big Deal

North Korea has revealed that a pair of ballistic missiles it test-fired earlier today were launched using a previously unknown railway-based system. A railcar-based missile launcher would offer a relatively cheap way for the North Koreans to field additional missiles in a way that would make them significantly less vulnerable to preemptive or counter-attacks. The launches were carried out by the North Korean military's Railway Mobile Missile Regiment and this was the unit's first time demonstrating what was described only as a "railway mobile missile system," according to an official release from the country's state media. The statement also says the missiles flew approximately 800 kilometers, or nearly 500 miles, from their launch point before failing into the sea off the country's eastern coastline.

North Korean state media A group of pictures North Korean state media released of the rail-mobile missile tests today.

"The Eighth Congress of the Party [held in January 2021] organized the Railway Mobile Missile Regiment to increase the capability for dealing [an] intensive blow to the menacing forces in many places at the same time during [the] necessary military operation and powerfully improve the ability to more actively cope with all sorts of threats as part of [the] establishment of [a] new defense strategy," according to the state media release. "The drill was aimed at confirming the practicability of the railway mobile missile system deployed for the first time for action, evaluating without notice the combat preparedness of the new regiment and its ability to perform firepower mission and mastering the actual war procedures."

The launcher itself appears to be integrated inside a modified boxcar. The launcher arm, to which the missile is attached, moves into the launch position after the roof opens. Doors on the sides also open up to allow the blast from the missile's rocket motors to vent out the sides.

It is not entirely clear from the North Korean state media statement, or the pictures that were released along with it, what missile or missiles the railway mobile missile system is capable of firing. From what we can see in the photographs, the weapons launched in this particular test appear to be examples of a missile that the U.S. military refers to as the KN-23, which is, at least externally, very similar-looking to the Russian Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile. North Korea has also previously tested what appears to be a scaled-up KN-23-derivative.

North Korean state media The full montage of photographs North Korean state media released from the missile tests today.

North Korean state media A picture North Korea released of a test of a KN-23 missile in 2019.

North Korean state media A picture North Korea released of a test in March 2021 of what looks to be an enlarged derivative of the KN-23.

It's interesting to note that South Korean and Japanese authorities have assessed that the KN-23, as well as this other larger missile, has only ever flown out to between 261 miles and 280 miles in past tests. The North Koreans themselves only claimed that examples of this enlarged KN-23 derivative traveled a distance of around 373 miles during test launches in March. The claimed range of whatever these rail-mobile missiles are is substantially greater, which could indicate that these other missiles have longer ranges than have previously been demonstrated.