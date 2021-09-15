Damaged B-2 Spirit Is Sitting Wing-Down Off The Runway After Landing Mishap

We were first to report on a mishap that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, September 14th, 2021, and involved one of just 20 B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in existence. The incident occurred after the stealth bomber had malfunctioned on a training flight and made an emergency landing at its home airfield—Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri—at around 12:40 AM local time. The aircraft was subsequently damaged upon touching down and restrictions were placed over airspace within six miles of the rural base. While we received an official comment that the incident did indeed occur and that the aircraft was damaged, the extent of the damage was not released. It now appears that the B-2 made a 'runway excursion,' ending up wing-down in the grass beside Whiteman's only runway.

It was to our understanding that the aircraft in question slid off the runway during its emergency recovery, although we had no confirmation of this until we received an image via Planet Labs showing Whiteman at around 10:30 AM local time on September 15th, 2021. As you can see, the aircraft appears to have exited the runway and came to a rest in the grass midfield. The stealth bomber's intakes and exhausts have since been covered and there is clearly a recovery and investigation effort involving many people and vehicles underway.