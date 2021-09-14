Navy’s MQ-25 Tanker Drone Refuels F-35C Stealth Fighter

This was also the 36th test sortie in total for the T1. In addition, many more hours of refueling test work have been achieved with simulations using MQ-25 digital models.

The test involving the MQ-25 and F-35C was only the third mid-air refueling flight for the T1 test aircraft, with the two previous sorties, as already noted, having trialed compatibility with the F/A-18F strike fighter and the E-2D radar plane. Bearing in mind the similarities between the F/A-18F and EA-18G, it is not currently clear if the electronic attack jet will require a separate receiver test with the MQ-25.

“Every T1 flight with another Type/Model/Series aircraft gets us one step closer to rapidly delivering a fully mission-capable MQ-25 to the fleet,” said Navy Captain Chad Reed, the PMA-268 program manager. “Stingray’s unmatched refueling capability is going to increase the Navy’s power projection and provide operational flexibility to the carrier strike group commanders.”

The latest test event was a three-hour flight, with the F-35C flown by a pilot from the Navy’s Air Test Wing and Evaluation Squadron Two Three (VX-23). The stealth jet approached the drone, flying formation evaluations, wake surveys, and drogue tracking. Finally, the F-35C pilot plugged their jet into the MQ-25 test asset at a speed of 225 knots and an altitude of 10,000 feet. Fuel transfer was selected from a ground control station.

T1, at left, during the refueling test with an F-35C, seen at bottom right. An F/A-18F Super Hornet is also seen flying in formation with those aircraft.

Testing the ability to refuel different carrier-based types from an unmanned drone is an entirely new development for the service and is vital to ensure that the Stingray is compatible with the different aerodynamic and performance characteristics of different receiver aircraft. As for the ARS pod, this is more familiar, being the same store, developed and produced by Cobham, that’s carried by F/A-18s outfitted as tankers.

After these three refueling tests, the T1 test article will undergo modifications ahead of its next big test event — going aboard an aircraft carrier this winter. The Navy says the drone needs to have a system integrated onto it that will enable personnel to move it around the deck.

What carrier will be used for these deck-handling tests is unclear. The Navy has said in the past that four flattops are set to be modified with the Unmanned Carrier Aviation Mission Control System (UMCS) necessary to operate the MQ-25 and that Nimitz class USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) will be the first to receive that upgrade.

The Navy needs the MQ-25 not only to free up F/A-18F jets currently assigned to the refueling mission, and to preserve Super Hornet fatigue life, but also to extend the range of both the Super Hornet and the F-35C. This would be a prerequisite of any future conflict with a near-peer opponent, especially one in the broad expanses of the Asia-Pacific theater against China. Now that the plan to outfit the Block III Super Hornet with conformal fuel tanks has been dropped, the need for an organic tanker within the carrier air wing has only been increased.