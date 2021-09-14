Two NATO Fighters Accidentally Flew Behind The Iron Curtain 60 Years Ago Today

Sixty years ago today, during one of the tensest periods of the Cold War in Europe, a pair of West German jet fighter-bombers accidentally strayed into communist airspace in a simple error that could have had genuinely catastrophic results. After evading the dozens of MiGs sent to intercept them, the two Luftwaffe pilots safely landed in West Berlin. They would never fly on the front line again and efforts were made to cover up the embarrassing incident, one which might have even triggered World War III. Only a month after the Berlin Wall had been built, separating communist East Berlin from West Berlin, tensions were running high in Europe, including in the air over a divided Germany. Triggered by the construction of that wall, which had begun on August 13, the Berlin Crisis of 1961 emerged amid a major hike in Soviet defense expenditure and a resumption in nuclear testing. It led to U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s decision to deploy significant U.S. military reinforcements to Europe, including Air National Guard units, mostly flying F-84F Thunderstreak fighter-bombers, as well as around 100,000 ANG and Air Force Reserve personnel.

U.S. Air Force A U.S. Air Force F-84F from the New Jersey Air National Guard at Chaumont Air Base, France, as part of Operation Stair Step, the U.S. response to the Berlin Crisis in 1961.

It was against this backdrop that, on September 14, two other F-84Fs operated by the West German Luftwaffe’s Jagdbombergeschwader 32, or 32nd Fighter-Bomber Wing, took off from their airbase at Lechfeld in Bavaria, in southern Germany. The pilots, 23-year-old Feldwebel Peter Pfefferkorn and 27-year-old Stabsunteroffizier Hans Eberl, were to take part in a NATO exercise, Checkmate, in which they would play the role of enemy aircraft. Pfefferkorn had 580 flight hours on the F-84F, Eberl only 70. The mission called for the two Luftwaffe jets to head directly north, before turning to the west over the West German city of Würzburg. This would then put them on a heading for French airspace, which they were expected to penetrate and then continue toward Laon in France. In the process, they would be intercepted by other NATO assets, before returning south, in the direction of the French city of Strasbourg, and then heading back toward Memmingen, another Bavarian airbase. It was, according to a contemporary account from other Lechfeld aircrew “the simplest thing in the world.”

To say things didn’t work out according to plan would be an understatement. In fact, it started to go wrong for the West German pilots as soon as they took off from Lechfeld at 1:49 PM local time. Navigation errors put them on the wrong heading and these problems were compounded by strong winds, which pushed them further north. This was not just a human failure, though, since a thunderstorm had affected the radio compasses on both jets, with the one on Pfefferkorn’s aircraft showing readings that were inaccurate by between 40 and 60 degrees. At one point, the Luftwaffe pilots mistook Liège in Belgium for Reims in France, the Belgian city actually being located around 120 miles to the southwest.

U.S. Air Force Gathered for an earlier exercise, in 1959, NATO aircraft gather in front of the tower of Bitburg Air Base, West Germany. From front to back, they comprise a Canadair Sabre (nose only), a Luftwaffe F-84F Thunderstreak, a Royal Netherlands Air Force F-86K Sabre, a French Air Force Mystère IVA, a Royal Air Force Hawker Hunter, a Belgian Air Force CF-100, and a U.S. Air Force F-100C Super Sabre.

Somewhere over Cologne in West Germany, the two pilots now made a turn toward the east. This, unbeknownst to them, put them right on course to cross the border into East Germany, and onto Berlin, via some of the most heavily defended airspace anywhere in the world. Around 3:00 PM local time, military radar picked up the two F-84Fs now near Warburg in West Germany and, soon after, air traffic controllers put out the call for NATO jets to scramble to meet the Luftwaffe aircraft, now clearly lost. It seems the pilots were unaware of the controllers’ concerns and were instead busy discussing the situation between themselves. “Where are we?” one reportedly asked. “Do you have the radio beacon?” Meanwhile, they continued on their eastward path.

Newsweek An August 1961 Newsweek map showing the occupation zones of Berlin.