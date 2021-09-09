New Unmanned Loyal Wingman Design Based On Stealthy “Son Of Ares" Jet Emerges

Scaled Composites, together with its parent company Northrop Grumman, has unveiled a new unmanned aircraft design, known as the Model 437, which could be configured as a "loyal wingman" intended to work networked together with manned platforms. As such, it could meet the requirements of various efforts seeking to develop, at least in part, this kind of capability, such as the U.S. Air Force's Skyborg program and the U.K. Royal Air Force's Project Mosquito. The Model 437 is also notably derived from earlier stealthy Model 401, also known as the "Son of Ares," which Scaled Composites has now confirmed is intended to be pilot-optional. Steve Trimble, Aviation Week's Defense Editor and friend of The War Zone, Tweeted out the first details about the Model 437, as well as concept art showing the design, yesterday. He had earlier attended an event at the Air Force's Plant 42 in California, which centered on the work being done on both the Model 437 and the Model 401.

Scaled Composites A Scaled Composites Model 401, from which the Model 437 is derived.

"Scaled Composites showed us a concept for the Model 437, an unmanned cousin of the Model 401, which we also got a full debrief on four years after first flight," Trimble wrote on Twitter. "It’s [the Model 437] a candidate for USAF Skyborg and RAF Mosquito."

Concept art that was provided to Aviation Week, seen at the top of this story and below, underscores the Model 437's evolution from the earlier Model 401, with the two appearing to share much of the same general planform, at least in broad strokes, including their swept main wings and v-tail. Like the Model 401, the Model 437 also has a top-mounted air intake for its engine, which Aviation Week has reported will be a Williams FJ44-series turbofan. The unmanned aircraft's design appears to have been stealthy features, just like its older cousin, as well.

Northrop Grumman/Scaled Composites via Steve Trimble/Aviation Week

However, the Model 437 does also feature a completely new fuselage and its wings appear to be better optimized for faster speed, as well as for greater efficiency at those speeds. The drone looks to lack the notably high camber seen on the Model 401, too.

The Model 401 first emerged publicly in 2017 and there are now two of these aircraft. Online flight tracking data had indicated that both of these jets had arrived at Plant 42 ahead of this week's event, which also included a fly-by by one of these planes, according to Trimble. The two Model 401s, which are nicknamed Deimos and Phobos, are themselves related in some way to Scaled Composites' earlier Agile Responsive Effective Support (ARES) demonstrator aircraft. Deimos and Phobos are the names of the Greek gods of terror and panic, respectively, and were the sons of Ares, the god of war. As such, the jets are also often referred to as the "Sons of Ares," as you can read more about in The War Zone's exclusive reporting here. Scaled Composites has now also formally named the Model 401 design the Sierra.