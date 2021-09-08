Previously Unreleased Photo Shows Secret Service Armored Limos Damaged On 9/11

Regardless, nearly 20 years after 9/11, an image of Secret Service Fleetwoods feels, perhaps more than ever, like a small window into America as it existed before those terrorist attacks, which also had an irrevocable impact on the rest of the world. It's also a reminder of all that was lost on that day, far beyond any cars in a garage. A total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City and in Washington, D.C., including first responders who raced to the Twin Towers after the planes hit. Many of those who helped with the rescue and subsequent cleanup efforts, as well as other bystanders, have been left with debilitating and sometimes fatal health complications.

One Secret Service agent, Craig Miller, died in the attacks. Miller, who was also a U.S. Army veteran, is believed to have died after rushing to the scene to try to help. Underscoring the long-lasting impacts of 9/11, his remains were not identified until 2014.

"It was very hard because [Miller] is one of us and could have been any one of us, even though I didn't know him personally," Damian Schwartz, another Secret Service agent, told ABC News in an interview in 2018 after having returned to work at the New York City field office, which is now inside the new 7 World Trade Center building that opened in 2006. "I saw a lot of very horrific things take place on that morning, and then to come back this many years later … it's very serene and it's very calming."

We here at The War Zone are glad the Secret Service has decided to share these interesting pictures and are grateful for the actions of its personnel, among many, many others, on that fateful day almost two decades ago.

