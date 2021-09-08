Check Out What This Royal Saudi 737 Private Jet Looks Like Inside

The Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND) is a regional organization based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. AGFUND was established in 1980 upon the initiative of His Royal Highness, Prince Talal Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud with the support of leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries: United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrain, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, State of Qatar, Sultanate of Oman and the State of Kuwait.

AGFUND works mainly in the field of development and growth at the international level through an effective partnership with the United Nations Organization, with regional and national development organizations, with public institutions, with the private sector, as well as with organizations of the civil society.

...

AGFUND believes in the sustainability of human development and poverty alleviation and struggles to enable vulnerable groups (women and children, people with special needs, displaced people and refugees etc..) to exercise their civil rights in their communities and lead a dignified social and economic existence with improved living conditions.

...

Through the implementation of its programs, Agfund provides support to needy groups to help facilitate their full access to basic and fundamental social requirements, such as education and health care, under the umbrella of fair national and international legislations towards the prevailing of security and peace. Agfund’s initiated effort to contribute without any discrimination to projects of human development, is done through the support of its Partners and is implemented, by the United Nations Development Organizations, by international and regional organizations, by governmental and NGO’s bodies all over the developing world.