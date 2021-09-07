Jetpacks Will Soon Be Headed To A Military In Southeast Asia

Historically, performance and endurance limitations, together with high unit costs, have prevented jet packs from transitioning from more of a novelty into an actual operational military capability. While we don't know all of the JB12's specifications, JetPack Aviation says that the JB11 on which it is based has an endurance of around only 10 minutes, which is also "dependent on pilot weight and density altitude." In a military context, the operator's total weight would include various weapons and other equipment, even on short-duration missions.

At a maximum speed of 120 miles per hour, 10 minutes of endurance would still only give the jetpack a range of around 20 miles, or a combat radius of some 10 miles to and from a launch point. It would certainly be possible to execute one-way, 20-mile flights under certain circumstances, but this would mean the operator could be expected to abandon the system, with its unit cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, at least for a period of time or have to refuel it in the field somehow.

There will also be the need for at least some level of special training for any personnel expected to operate these jetpacks. JetPack Aviation has said in the past that it can train people to fly its jetpacks at a basic level in as little as 10 days, but it's unclear how long the company might feel it would be necessary to train operators to use them on any kind of military missions.