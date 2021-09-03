Slovakian Special Operator Was An Unexpected Passenger On One Of The Last C-17s Out Of Kabul

A lone Slovakian special operator was reportedly one of the very last foreign troops to leave Afghanistan via Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul earlier this week. This individual was among hundreds of people who made their way into the airport after U.S. Army Major General Chris Donahue, the top officer in charge on the ground at the time of the historic departure of the last American troops from the country, made the decision to continue allowing evacuees inside hours after the last open gates were supposed to be sealed. Fox News' Jennifer Griffin posted on Twitter yesterday that Donahue, who is also the commander of the 82nd Airborne Division and was the last American service member to climb onboard a U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III transport plane during the final withdrawal, was supposed to have closed all of the gates at a certain time. Instead, he had his troops continue letting people in for almost five more hours after that designated point.

US Army Major General Chris Donahue, seen on the radio through a night vision optic, during the final moments of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Griffin says that Donahue "was supposed to close gates at midnight Aug 30," though it's unclear if this means 12:01 AM local time on Aug. 30 or Aug. 31. If the report is that the general kept the gates open for hours into the morning of the 31st, this would conflict with official statements from the Pentagon that the last U.S. military flight out of Afghanistan left at 11:59 PM on Aug. 30. Regardless, more than 660 people made it into Hamid Karzai International Airport and were subsequently evacuated after Donahue decided to keep the gates open, according to Griffin. These individuals included the following: 29 individuals with U.S. passports (which could include permanent residents who are not citizens)

582 Afghans

36 unspecified "contractors"

A NATO staffer

12 individuals affiliated with The New York Times

One individual affiliated with the Los Angeles Times

One member of Slovakia's special operations forces (SOF) "According to those involved in [the] operation, he [Donahue] was prepared to take any American who got to Gate up until [the] last C17," Griffin also wrote.

All of this is, in many ways, well in line with everything else The War Zone has learned so far about the final days of the evacuations leading up the ultimate withdrawal of the last American troops from Afghanistan this week, which ended nearly two decades of U.S. military presence in the country. Chaos, confusion, and bureaucratic hurdles in getting people to the airport and onto evacuation flights mixed together with ad hoc and sometimes semi-official efforts people to safety seem to have defined the two weeks following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban on Aug. 15. Official figures have since emerged that make clear that the U.S. government, for a host of reasons, fell well short of its own goals in terms of how many Americans, other foreigners, and at-risk afghans it had said it wanted to spirit out of the country. In light of all of this, the mention of a single Slovakian special operator being among the very last people to get out on an American military cargo plane has created a certain amount of interest about exactly what this person was doing in Kabul at the very end. The War Zone has already reached out to the Slovakian Ministry of Defense with the hope of getting more specific details.

What we have been able to find out already is that a Slovakian "special unit" arrived at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 28 to execute a rescue mission to save 28 Afghans, according to a story from The Slovak Spectator. This group included six individuals with legal residence permits in Slovakia and members of their families.

The story does not name the unit in question, but it seems very likely to have been personnel from one of the Slovakian military's special operations forces entities. The country's primary special operations unit is the 5th Special Operations Forces Regiment, personnel from which have been deployed to Afghanistan on multiple occasions over the past decade.

SOCEUR A member of Slovakia's 5th Special Operations Regiment in Afghanistan in 2013.