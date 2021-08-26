American Troops Confirmed Killed In Kabul Airport Terror Bombing (Updated)

The Pentagon has confirmed that a number of U.S. service members were killed and wounded in a complex terrorist attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul today. At least 13 Afghans have also died as a result of the attack and scores more were wounded. You can get up to speed on what else is known so far about this incident in The War Zone's initial reporting here. A statement from Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby did not say specifically how many Americans had died or were wounded, or otherwise provide any details about who those individuals were. The Wall Street Journal had already reported that four U.S. Marines were killed and three more were wounded, but this remains unconfirmed. Prior to this, the last two confirmed U.S. military fatalities in Afghanistan were two U.S. Army special forces soldiers who were killed in action in Nangarhar province on Feb. 8, 2020.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for today's attack, but there are reports that U.S. officials believe it was the work of ISIS' franchise in Afghanistan. Also referred to as ISIS Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K, this group treats the United States and its allies and partners, as well as the Taliban, as enemies.

There are also unconfirmed reports that more attacks may be imminent, as well.

What this might mean for the U.S. military's timeline for withdrawing entirely from Afghanistan, something that is presently set to be complete by Aug. 31, remains to be seen. At present, there is no indication that the U.S. government has halted evacuation operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport. At the same time, various other foreign countries have closed out their missions entirely in Kabul already, or are preparing to do so, ahead of the American deadline.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Update 2:25 PM EST: There are reports emerging that the total number of U.S. military fatalities from this terrorist attack may be substantially higher than the initial Wall Street Journal report. So far, Pentagon has not yet provided any official casualty figures.

