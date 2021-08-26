Night Stalker Little Bird Helicopters Flew German Commandos On Kabul Mission: Report

Special forces of the Bundeswehr took German citizens out of Kabul for the first time with helicopters. According to information from the Süddeutsche Zeitung , soldiers from the Special Forces Command (KSK) and the Americans rescued more than a dozen citizens fleeing the militant Islamist Taliban in a secret operation on Wednesday night.

According to Bundeswehr circles, the two Bundeswehr helicopters that were relocated to Kabul specifically for such purposes last Saturday were not used. The operation was carried out with the equally maneuverable Little Bird helicopters of the Americans.

Such operations are not possible without close cooperation with the United States. The US military controls the airspace.

There had been speculation about such operations for days. The soldiers on-site, led by Brigadier General Jens Arlt, had so far only operated from the ground. Using the German helicopters was initially considered too risky. It was also said that there was no release for use. In addition, the special forces initially concentrated on the vicinity of Kabul airport in order to rescue those in need of protection. According to information from the Süddeutsche Zeitung, the operation last night was the fourth KSK operation. It all started with the rescue of an Afghan family from Munich.

...

"The window to save people is closing," say Bundeswehr circles. Accordingly, the Bundeswehr could carry out its last evacuation flights on Friday, and the rescue operation may have to be ended even earlier. The Bundeswehr depends on the USA and its people to secure the mission.