Navy Halts Plans To Give Its Super Hornets Conformal Fuel Tanks

The U.S. Navy appears to have all but scrapped its plans to equip its future Block III F/A-18E/F Super Hornets with conformal fuel tanks, or CFTs, at least for the time being. Boeing says it is not presently expecting to deliver any Block III jets with CFTs to the Navy. The service itself has also revealed that it issued a formal stop-work order to Boeing with regards to the continued development of the CFTs back in January. Tim Martin, Shepard News' Air Editor, tweeted out the new details about the CFT's place, or apparent lack thereof, in the Navy's Block III Super Hornet upgrade plans earlier today. Aviation Week reported back in January that the Navy was considering axing the tanks, but the service does not look to have disclosed at the time that an actual stop-work was in place. The War Zone has reached out to Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for more information.

USN A US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet fitted with conformal fuel tanks, or CFTs, during testing.

"The U.S. Navy issued stop-work orders to The Boeing Company for work related to Conformal Fuel Tanks (CFTs) on Jan. 6, 2021, to pause the development of the CFT Engineering Change Proposal, citing struggles with cost, schedule, and performance," the service said, according to Martin. "The Block III’s coming off our assembly today have the provisions in place to accept a conformal fuel tank in the future," Boeing also told Shepard News' Air Editor, while also confirming that the jets would not be fitted with CFTs as standard, as had been expected.

It remains unclear exactly what the issue or issues that the Navy has experienced with the CFTs might be, though the service told Aviation Week previously that "technical, structural, and sustainment" problems had emerged during testing in a "carrier environment." Boeing's additional statement to Shepard News' Martin that it is still offering CFTs as part of its Super Hornet pitches to Canada and Finland, neither of which plan to fly any jets from the deck of a flattop, would seem to reinforce the understanding that whatever is going on is specifically linked to carriers operations in some way. It is possible that the issue could have to do with a CFT-equipped aircraft's ability to handle the heavy stresses of landing or taking off from aircraft carriers, including how the tank structures themselves cope with such stresses. It also isn't clear if the CFTs impede routine maintenance or other tasks, potentially even requiring their removal and reinstallation on a regular basis, which could be a costly and time-consuming proposition and may be even more troublesome aboard the tight confines of an aircraft carrier. Of course, we have to stress that these are just some possibilities.

Boeing Boeing's Advanced Super Hornet demonstrator.

Additionally, it is worth noting that the most recent annual report regarding the Super Hornet from the Pentagon's Office of Director of Operational Test and Evaluation, or DOT&E, which covers developments in the program during the 2020 Fiscal Year, makes no mention of CFTs in any way. Whatever the exact problems are, the Navy's decision to entirely halt work on the CFTs, which Boeing originally unveiled as part of its Advanced Super Hornet concept in 2008, is significant. The service, as well as Boeing, had long touted the tanks as a critical component of the complete Block III upgrade package, which also includes improvements to help reduce the jet's radar signature, modernized mission computers and data links, and new wide-area multi-function displays the cockpits, including the rear ones on two-seat F/A-18Fs, that are customizable to best meet mission requirements and user preferences. You can read more about the Block III upgrade effort here. The Navy has around 540 F/A-18E/F Super Hornets and is planning to bring the vast majority of them up to the Block III standard. In addition, the Navy is putting these jets through other upgrade programs. These include the addition of improved satellite communications (SATCOM) capabilities and the ability to employ an infrared search and track (IRST) system in a modified drop tank. You can read more about the Navy's IRST work and its significance in this past War Zone feature. There is also Service Life Modification (SLM) process that will extend each aircraft's expected lifespan out to around 10,000 flight hours, a 50 percent increase over existing Block II Super Hornets.

USN An overview of the components of the Block III Super Hornet upgrade package, as well as other Navy upgrade efforts for the aircraft.

The CFTs, which are designed to be installed one on either side of the F/A-18E/F's central spine on top of the jets' center "barrel" section, had promised to get the upgraded aircraft greater range and performance. The two tanks can hold 515 gallons of fuel, in total, compared to 480 in the standard, draggy drop tank that Navy Super Hornets regualry carry on their centerline stations now. More importantly, the conformal tanks don't take up space on underwing pylons, freeing them up for additional weapons or other stores. Boeing had said in the past that a CFT-equipped F/A-18E/F armed with a pair of AIM-9X Sidewinders, two AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), and two 2,000-pound-class precision-guided bombs would have a combat radius of 714 nautical miles. A combat radius of a Super Hornet with the same loadout, but only a single centerline drop tank instead of CFTs, would only be 594 nautical miles. In addition, the new IRST-equipped drop tanks sacrifice fuel to integrate that new capability. CFTs offered a way to mitigate that loss in range on aircraft carrying that sensor system.