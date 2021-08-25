As already noted, we don't know who might have been in the cockpit of the helicopter seen in the video reportedly taken in Kandahar and the Taliban may well have deliberately shrunk the pool of potentially available pilots with any experience on the Black Hawk. This does not, of course, completely eliminate the possibility that the group may have subsequently enticed or coerced at least one such pilot to defect.

A lack of qualified maintenance personnel and sources of spare parts could still lead to any remaining operational Afghan UH-60s ending up grounded. At the same time, depending on the state of the entire fleet of captured Black Hawks, the Taliban might be able to cannibalize other airframes to help keep a smaller number airworthy. The group, who is well on their way to establishing a new formal government in Afghanistan, could reach out to other countries. China, which has been actively engaging with the Taliban in recent months, notably purchased a small fleet of S-70s, the commercial version of the Black Hawk, in the 1980s and has experience operating and supporting the type.

Regardless, the captured Black Hawks, flyable or not, will still be useful to the Taliban as trophies for propaganda purposes than as operational airframes. It also remains to be seen whether or not any foreign countries, such as Russia or China, will have any interest in the UH-60s for their intelligence value or any other reason, though this seems unlikely.

The Black Hawks that the U.S. government supplied to the Afghans were refurbished ex-U.S. Army UH-60A models brought up to a standard, referred to as UH-60A+, which was described as being close, performance-wise to the UH-60L. UH-60As and UH-60Ls, and equivalent commercial models, have been in service around the world for decades now, and are not representative of the latest UH-60M and UH-60V variants in U.S. Army service. There is also no indication that the United States ever followed through on plans to deliver more capable armed gunship variants of the Black Hawk to Afghan forces, which might have contained more sensitive systems.

Questions about the Taliban's ability to use and sustain any Black Hawks it now possesses, even in the near term, apply equally to other captured Afghan military aircraft. The need for extensive contractor support was a major factor in the readiness of other types, as well, including A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft and AC-208 armed light utility planes, both of which were capable of employing precision-guided munitions.