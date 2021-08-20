Packed C-17 Cargo Jet Out Of Kabul Actually Had 823 People Onboard Setting New Record

These individuals had been cleared to evacuate with U.S. assistance, but were not all on the official manifest for this flight, according to Defense One . Reach 871's crew was presented with a choice of trying to unload and then reload the plane with only individuals on their list, or to try to get as many people on as they could.

It's also not surprising that the crew of Reach 871 didn't have a firm grasp at the time on exactly how many people were in the back. The plane had been on the ground at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 15, 2021, the day the Taliban marched into the city , touching off days of chaotic and terrifying scenes as desperate Afghans tried to flee the country by air. Amid the chaos on Sunday night, hundreds of Afghans began loading themselves into the back of the plane.

"We have women and children and people's lives at stake, it’s not about capacity or rules and regulations—it's about the training and the directives that we were able to handle to make sure we could safely and effectively get that many people out,” Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Eric Kut, the commander of Reach 871 during the sortie, said, according to Defense One.

“Everybody was very thrilled to actually leave,” Air Force Technical Sergeant Justin Triola, a loadmaster on the flight, told CNN’s New Day this morning.

The Air Force has also now confirmed that Reach 871's crew will not face any disciplinary action for any breaches of protocol over the massive evacuation flight. “That crew is facing no disciplinary action for the mission of Reach 871,” Air Force Major General Thad Bibb, head of 18th Air Force, AMC's top operational command, told Defense One.

A C-17A's official maximum passenger capacity, when using seats on pallets attach to the cargo bay floor and others mounted on the interior walls, is only 134. Past evacuation flights have seen more people loaded onto Globemaster IIIs, using the "floor loading" method also on Reach 871, including one flight in 2013 that carried 670 people to safety after Typhoon Haiyan hit the Philippines.

The crew of Reach 871 now holds the undisputed record for total people evacuated from a crisis via C-17A. With thousands still left in need of help getting out of Kabul, where the overall security situation still remains very fluid, only time will tell how long that impressive life-saving record might stand.

Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com