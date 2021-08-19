Navy Fighters Are Flying Armed Overwatch Missions Over Kabul

The U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets flying from the deck of the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, which is presently sailing in the North Arabian Sea, have been flying armed overwatch sorties over Kabul in the past 24 hours, according to the Pentagon. However, U.S. military officials have denied earlier reports that these aircraft made any low passes over the city and have declined to elaborate on exactly what might prompt American warplanes to conduct airstrikes in support of the ongoing evacuation operations in Afghanistan's capital. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby and U.S. Army Major General Hank Taylor, the Director of Current Operations within the Office of the Joint Staff, provided the new details about armed aircraft operating in the skies over Kabul at a briefing at the Pentagon today. Kirby stressed that these recent Super Hornet sorties were not the first missions by armed American aircraft over Afghanistan since the drawdown of American troops in the country morphed into a massive evacuation mission after the Taliban took Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021. The Super Hornets operating over Afghanistan, like other American combat aircraft, would have to fly to the country via Pakistan with the help of U.S. Air Force aerial refueling tankers.

USAF A pair of armed U.S. Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets refuel over Afghanistan in 2010.

"These are not low pass flights...they are at altitude," Kirby said. "There had been some reporting out there that there were low passes and that there was some sort of shows of force, and I think we felt it was important for the General [Taylor] to provide some context about what is happening in the air and why." Journalists and others in Kabul had taken to social media earlier in the week to comment about what they described as low passes by fighter jets. Subsequent reports had suggested that these individuals could be hearing low-flying fighters carrying out shows of force in support of the evacuation operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

USAF A picture of a US Air Force B-52H bomber, with bombs visible on pylons under its wings, flying over Afghanistan on Aug. 13, 2021, which was only released today.