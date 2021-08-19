The State Department Has Abandoned Its CH-46 Helicopters In Afghanistan

The U.S. State Department has confirmed that seven CH-46E Sea Knight helicopters, also colloquially known as "Phrogs," belonging to its Air Wing have been rendered inoperable and abandoned in Afghanistan as part of the ongoing evacuation effort. This non-combatant evacuation operation, or NEO, could very well be the last major mission ever for any Sea Knight belonging to the U.S. government, with the State Department already in the process of divesting its entire fleet. In addition, the Pentagon says that this NEO could be the second largest in American military history, the other being the evacuation of Americans and others from South Vietnam in 1975. As The War Zone has already reported, there is evidence that at least one of the State Department's now-abandoned Sea Knights in Afghanistan, which it originally obtained second-hand from the U.S. Marine Corps, took part in both operations.

US Army A US State Department CH-46E Sea Knight with US civil registration code N38TU. There is evidence that points to the possibility that this helicopter, then in service with the US Marine Corps, took part in Operation Frequent Wind, the evacuation of Americans and others from South Vietnam in 1975, and then also helped get people from the US Embassy in Kabul to nearby Hamird Karzai International Airport on Aug. 15, 2021.

"The Department left seven CH-46 helicopters behind in Afghanistan which were rendered inoperable," a State Department official, speaking on background, told The War Zone. "These helicopters were already being phased out of the Department’s inventory and were slated for eventual destruction due to age and supportability issues."

PHOTO © 2021 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION A satellite image showing three of the State Department's CH-46Es, among other helicopters, at Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 17, 2021.

That same individual also confirmed that there are no other aircraft of any kind belonging to the State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Office of Aviation, or INL/A, better known as the State Department Air Wing, left in Afghanistan. This means that a number of ex-U.S. Army HH-60L Black Hawk helicopters belonging to the Air Wing that had appeared in Kabul earlier this year have now been withdrawn.

It's not clear how many other CH-46Es are still in the Air Wing's inventory or how many of those airframes are actually flyable. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records show 23 Sea Knights registered to the State Department. This is the same number of these helicopters that it had on hand in 2018.

Dan Stern A US State Department CH-46E Sea Knight in Afghanistan.