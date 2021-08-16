Apache Helicopters Chase Afghans Swarming A C-17 On Kabul Airport's Runway

Whatever security perimeter existed at Kabul International appears to have collapsed with Afghans running freely across its runway and taxiways.

By Tyler Rogoway
Any security perimeter or containment measures aimed at keeping U.S. aircraft and personnel safe at Kabul International appear to have failed. As thousands of Afghans flocked to the airport in a desperate attempt to escape the Taliban, they have now taken to the runway, in effect shutting down the evacuation operation. 

Video coming out of Kabul via Sowaibah Henifie shows huge crowds of Afghans swarming a C-17 that is taxiing while an Apache gunship flying just feet above the ground tries to push them away from the moving airlifter. These are clearly desperate measures.

This all is happening as the Taliban are now flooding Kabul and setting up checkpoints around the airport. Gunfire is said to be near-constant around the airport's grounds. We could be looking at an unprecedented crisis here, one that was far from unforeseeable. 

