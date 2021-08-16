Apache Helicopters Chase Afghans Swarming A C-17 On Kabul Airport's Runway
Whatever security perimeter existed at Kabul International appears to have collapsed with Afghans running freely across its runway and taxiways.
Any security perimeter or containment measures aimed at keeping U.S. aircraft and personnel safe at Kabul International appear to have failed. As thousands of Afghans flocked to the airport in a desperate attempt to escape the Taliban, they have now taken to the runway, in effect shutting down the evacuation operation.
Make sure to review our rolling coverage on the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan here to get up to speed. All further updates will be made on this post.
Video coming out of Kabul via Sowaibah Henifie shows huge crowds of Afghans swarming a C-17 that is taxiing while an Apache gunship flying just feet above the ground tries to push them away from the moving airlifter. These are clearly desperate measures.
This all is happening as the Taliban are now flooding Kabul and setting up checkpoints around the airport. Gunfire is said to be near-constant around the airport's grounds. We could be looking at an unprecedented crisis here, one that was far from unforeseeable.
We will continue to update this page as new information comes available.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDMayhem At Kabul Airport Causing American Troops To Fire Warning Shots To Push Back Crowds (Updated)Large groups of Afghan civilians have flooded onto the flightline at Hamid Karzai International Airport as they flee the Taliban's final advance.READ NOW
-
RELATED800 People Evacuated From Kabul Aboard A Single C-17 Cargo Jet: Reports"800 people on your jet?! Holy... Holy cow... Ok..."READ NOW
-
RELATEDFall Of Kabul To Taliban Imminent As Surprised United States Races To Get Its People Out (Updated)The U.S.-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has reportedly fled the country ahead of the Taliban seizing the entirety of Afghanistan's government.READ NOW
-
RELATEDShadowy KC-135RT Special Ops Tankers Head Toward Afghanistan As Evacuation Airbridge Forms (Updated)The KC-135RTs could play a vital role supporting AC-130 gunships and other special ops aircraft as the Taliban push closer to the Afghan capital.READ NOW
-
RELATEDVeteran Military Helicopter Pilot On Why Hovering Over Protestors Was Dangerous And StupidThe maneuvers were absurd on every level and they put both the people below and the crews inside the helicopters in danger.READ NOW