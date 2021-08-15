Mayhem At Kabul Airport Causing American Troops To Fire Warning Shots To Push Back Crowds (Updated)

A video has emerged that appears to show U.S. troops at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul shooting into the air as they try to keep civilians off the flightline. Throngs of Afghans trying to flee the country are presently stranded at the airport, which is currently being run entirely by the U.S. military and has been closed to commercial aircraft. The airport has become an island of foreign control within the Afghan capital, which is otherwise all but entirely under de facto control of the Taliban. You can read more about the Taliban's advance into the city and the U.S. and other foreign evacuation operations that have been going on all day in The War Zone's initial reporting on the still-developing crisis here. The video clip in question, seen in the tweet following the satellite image below, was reportedly shot at Hamid Karzai International Airport earlier this evening. It is taken from the perspective of a crowd of Afghans. Right at the beginning, a burst of automatic weapon fire is heard, followed by what sounds like American troops shouting "get back" in English. It can be extremely dangerous to have people milling about like this on or along active aircraft movement areas, which can force aircraft to abort movements, damage aircraft, or worse.

PHOTO © 2021 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION A satellite image of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 15, 2021.

Other video clips, as well as pictures, had already emerged earlier that showed large amounts of civilians milling about on the airport grounds, underscoring the increasing desperation among those trying to escape ahead of the Taliban's imminent takeover.

“The DOD has halted all incoming and outgoing flights on the civilian side of the airport,” an Afghan official told The Daily Beast about the frustrations felt by many of these individuals. “Women, children, and government workers with visas cannot get out of the country because the U.S. is blocking them.”

Those frustrations, and the tensions that go with them, could easily grow as the U.S. military continues to try to help primarily U.S. diplomatic staff evacuate the country. Reports indicate that at least 500, and possibly more, U.S. government personnel have flown out on American military aircraft, as well as those belonging to the U.S. State Department, so far. The plan is still for U.S. military forces to eventually be able to help thousands of individuals get out every day, but the capacity to conduct operations at that scale is still reportedly days away from being in place.

There has been talk about American forces assisting other third-party nationals leave, as well as helping to speed up the departure of Afghans eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) due to their work with the U.S. government. However, so far, there does not appear to be any serious discussion about any sort of massive airlift of all Afghan civilians fleeing from the Taliban.

It's not clear how long the people massing at Hamid Karzai International Airport will be able to remain there without guarantees of at least food and water. It's also unclear how long the airport would be able to remain open to commercial air traffic in any case due to various issues, such as potential shortages of air traffic controllers and aviation fuel, let aircraft aircraft being swarmed by people on the ground. In the meantime, American troops, as well as forces from other countries, such as the United Kingdom, have begun to arrive at the airport to help provide security for the evacuations. At present, the U.S. military plans to deploy a total of 6,000 Marines and Army soldiers. The need to accommodate those personnel at Hamid Karzai International Airport could put additional strains on the facility.