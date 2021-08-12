Watch This F-22 Raptor's Tailhook Catch The Arresting Wire During An Emergency Landing

One of the 199th Fighter Squadron's F-22A Raptors had an in-flight emergency (IFE) on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, and had to return to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, which is attached to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, for an arrested landing. The event is also referred to as a "barrier engagement" in U.S. Air Force parlance. Our friend @hnlramper was there to capture the action, which is really quite a rare sight, not for some USAF fighters really, but when it comes to publically available images and video of the F-22 doing so.

Like all USAF fighters, the F-22 has an emergency hook, although in its case it is buried beneath a stealthy shroud that's incorporated into the jet's empennage. Daniel K. Inouye International has multiple runways equipped with the BAK-14 retractable arrestor gear system, which is essential equipment needed to support the co-located squadron of F-22 Raptors.